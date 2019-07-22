PHILIPSBURG — On Monday, the Philipsburg Elks hosted the seventh event of the Ridge Runners Junior Tour.
Keegan Soltis of the Philipsburg Elks outlasted Brandon Singer of Philipsburg Elks in a two-hole playoff to win the 16-18 division.
They each shot an 81 through the rain drops and sometimes downpours.
Chad Frank, also of the Philipsburg Elks shot 82 for third, while Mason Baker of Iron Masters CC shot 88 for fourth.
In the 13-15 boys division Solomon Liebert of Penn State GC shot 97 to win, while Daniel Batrus of Park Hills shot 103 for second.
In the girls division there were only three girls signed up and ranged in age from 10-15.
In order to level things out with difference in age, Hannah Newell of Houston, TX, who plays her summer golf at the Philipsburg Elks, played the men’s tees and shot an 87 to win the girls division.
With an equally impressive round of golf, second-place finisher at only 10 years old was Crosby Denis of Park Hills who shot a 92 from the Ladies Tees.
Ridge Runners will play again on July 30 at Park Hills, then Iron Masters August 1 and then finish up at Imergun on August 6.
Philipsburg Elks Lodge & CC will play host to their Junior Championship on August 13.
The event is open to any Junior Golfer with a USGA Handicap, who has not graduated high school.
The Elks Youth Service Committee and The Paul C. Fischer Pro Shop sponsor the event providing additional tournament prize money and lunch so the entry fee is only $10.
The event serves as a great tune up for all the local high school players as they get ready for the golf season. Call the Pro Shop to enter or for more details, 814-342-1114.