WEST DECATUR — For the past six years, Jen Bailey and her husband have been collecting socks to distribute to veterans who are in need.
Their involvement in the project happened because they were in the right place at the right time.
“Six years ago, my husband and I went Christmas shopping,” Bailey said. “We were at the Dollar Tree in Altoona.”
Bailey said two older ladies were in front of them and had a lot of toiletries. Jen’s husband, Rob, asked the ladies what they were for and they replied it was for the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home.
Jen said Rob tried to hand them money to help out, as Rob himself is an Air Force veteran, but they told them they could not accept the monetary donation.
“So we said, ‘what do they need?’ and they said, ‘socks,’” Jen said. “So we went and bought socks.”
Jen said they told friends about what happened and they wanted to help the cause as well.
“Everybody has been helping,” Jen said, citing those that have done sock drives including ABATE of PA — Chinkalacamoose Clearfield County Chapter, Clearfield Cycle Club (which did a ride for the cause in August), the Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club, Jackson’s Bar and Grille, The Camouflage Inn, Barbie’s Daycare Center and Amanda Hubler.
“We do not want to take all the credit as it is very much a team effort,” Jen said.
Since its beginning, the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home has been the benefactor of the socks. However, due to an overabundance of socks that the home still has from previous sock drives, Jen said they have decided to donate them to a different organization this year — Homeless to Home out of Pittsburgh.
“That’s where we’re going to be taking most of them this year,” Jen said. “What (Homeless to Home) does is they help homeless veterans establish themselves and learn how to get out there and get a job. And they obviously need clothes to do that.”
Jen said Rob is extremely involved with it as a veteran himself and they typically have about 150 people, businesses and organizations giving to the cause each year.
“We started on our own and it kind of snowballed from there,” Jen said. “It’s been really great.”
Jen said this year, they have about 1,500 pairs of socks that they’ll be donating. But in years past, they’ve had up to 2,500 pairs.
“If we can give just a small gift to someone ... it makes you feel good to know that you’re helping these people,” Jen said. “We’re trying to give back to them for fighting for our country.”
Jen said they accept donations and those wanting to contribute can contact her at (814) 343-6806, as they will also pick them up.