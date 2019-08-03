The descendants of Paine and Jennie Carr will hold their annual family reunion Saturday August 10th at the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars picnic grounds near the Industrial Park.
Gate opens at noon. Picnic buffet begins at 1 p.m.
Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share, table settings, and cold drinks.
WOODLAND— The Frank L. and Mary Bumgarner Woodling reunion will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Woodland Campground. We will be eating at 1:00 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and item for auction. Family and friends welcome.
WOODLAND —The Williams/Graffius Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. at Woodland Park, Woodland. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. Those attending should bring a covered dish to share and an item for the Chinese auction. Family and friends are welcome to attend.