Since turning 30, I have been a lot more comfortable in my own skin. Having almost a decade of this means that I am usually able to do what I need to do without worrying about it at the time.
I do overanalyze it when it’s over, but in the moment, I can act.
However, this coronavirus thing is somehow resetting me to pre-30s nervous noodle.
I mean, let’s start with toilet paper. I stumbled upon a pack in the grocery store the other day. I did not do the absolutely stupid thing of hoarding it, but those who were absolutely stupid made it so the rest of us normal people couldn’t get any! For the first time since the shutdown, I found a pack of toilet paper.
I felt like a criminal.
I looked both directions, calculated if the old people shuffling toward me needed it, and then rejected that calculation and grabbed the pack. I made a beeline for the checkout counter, as if the elderly around me would beat me with their canes for the two-ply white gold I clutched.
But before the toilet paper, I had another moment of fear.
Going into the store, I had a mask. It’s just basic filter mask — I’m considering throwing a lot of money at a pretty awesome Doctor Who mask. Dozens of people were in the store and none of them was wearing a mask! I felt strange, odd, like a criminal.
I took the mask off.
This is significant because I have been spending a while telling Timmy not to worry about what other people thought of him. As long as he was doing the right thing, or not hurting anyone, then don’t worry about what other people think.
I was worried about what other people think.
Just one trip to the grocery store — the only time I leave the house or the yard — had two intense moments of social pressure.
But first, why doesn’t social pressure push me to be a better version of me?
I feel like a good version of me would have asked those around me if they needed toilet paper before I purchased it. Or, at the very least, felt confident in my right to have toilet paper — just one pack, mind you — that I put it in the cart and continued on my merry way without worrying about what others thought.
And then, when it came to the mask, knowing that the masks are not to protect me but the others around me, why didn’t the social pressure make me want to wear the mask? To do the right thing despite what everyone else was doing?
Other countries do not have a problem with the medical masks. Here, it’s strange. I don’t know if it’s the whole cowboys-robbing-the-carriage thing or our rugged individualism. Whatever it is, I am not sure that this form of social pressure is doing what it’s supposed to do. Social pressure is supposed to push us in the right direction. But it can backfire, be retrograde to our best interests.
Yes, I get it, there’s been so much about this virus that it’s hard to know who to trust, who to listen to, or what to believe. Maybe it’s not going to be as bad as they project. We knew this was coming back in January, but there was someone who was on the golf course instead of in meetings, and it seems to have caught us by surprise. Early in the virus news cycle, we were told this was a hoax, a plan to make a certain golfer look bad, and now 10,000 people have died from this particular illness. To put that in perspective, a certain golfer told a democrat president to resign after two — just two — Ebola deaths.
This nervous noodle is worrying more about what people are thinking about him in a mask. I should be worried about the people around me and do what I’ve been told to do.
So, I’m sorry, grocery people.
No, not for the toilet paper. It’s mine, now! BWA-HA-HA!
I’m sorry for feeling the wrong kind of social pressure and not putting on a mask. I do not have symptoms, but that doesn’t mean much with this particular pandemic.
And I’m sorry if this feels like another fear-based message relating to the virus. Yes, most of us will recover. But the problem with being positive after we’ve been lied to for too long is that people will forget to care. They won’t be a nervous noodle enough to do what needs to be done to flatten the curve.
They’ll walk into a grocery store, see that no one else is doing the right thing, and take their masks off.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can email him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.