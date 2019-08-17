Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow reports that the following couples applied for marriage licenses in July.
- Dalton James Kendrick and Angela Jenette Moore, both of Clearfield
- Terry Christopher Johnson Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Summers, both of Gulf Shores, Alabama
- Wesley Fred Thomas and Jettie Elizabeth Hulen, both of DuBois
- Joseph Edward Slattery and Katherine Ann McNally, both of Dubois
- Ethan Edward Maneval of Fallentimber and Nicole Elizabeth Lloyd of Coalport
- Adam Lee Maines and Caitlyn Marie Tingle, both of Houtzdale
- Charles Dwaine Conklin Jr. and Jessica Rae Ashcroft, both of Kylertown
- Steve John Palov of Johnstown and Josephine M. Doty of Coalport
- Donald Blaine Gillingham III and Nicole Allison Bailey, both of Clearfield
- Nathanial Robert Hornung of Emporium and Jessica Lynn Johnson of Rockton
- Justin Aric Michael Spencer and Janelle Eileen Pleacher, both of DuBois
- Brandon David Knee and Kyrstie Lyn Murphy, both of Houtzdale
- Michael Partick Pyne and Johnna Caitlin Sobel, both of Penfield
- Joshua Greg Steele Sr. and Jennifer Marie Gisewhite, both of Woodland
- Tyler Scott Bell of Morrisdale and Shayla Jo Swatsworth of Grampian
- Steven J. Kelley and Samantha Jo Huss, both of Philipsburg
- Andree R. Walters and Kari Lynne Reese, both of Houtzdale
- Nathan Jonas Kyler and Michelle Lynn Gisewhite, both of Munson
- Brian Michael Kane and Alexandra Marie Kopp, both of Dubois
- Anthony Joseph Mitravich III and Teresa Jean Cigic, both of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
- James Leon Hoover and Marcella L. Neeper, both of Hyde
- William Michael Brilla of Kylertown and Robin Yvonne Naumunn of Luthersburg
- Marc Robert Godin of Houtzdale and Deedra Marie Peckowych of Osceola Mills
- Corey Michel Leonard and Katelynne Ruth Robbins, both of Frenchville
- Joshua Troy Clarkson and Cristina Grace Serratore, both of Coalport
- Scott Tyler Carr and Carrie Lee Thompson, both of Morrisdale
- Michael E. Keith and Tracy Lee Webster, both of Osceola Mills
- Jeffery Robert Aaron and Elizabeth Marie Lanich, both of Clearfield
- Eric Wesley Lamoreau and Kristen Erica Berg, both of Houtzdale
- Chelsea Morgan Kuntz and Amber Irene Shilling, both of Richmond
- Branden Lewis Bauer of Shippenville and Katelyn Nicole Labue of DuBois
- Michael Scott McClure of Smoke Run and Rebekah Ann O’Neal of Philipsburg
- Lucas Daniel Malloy and Candice Brooke Morgan, both of Clearfield
- Kyle Robert Kellar Steffey and Abigail Noel Mosier, both of Punxsutawney
- Kyle Nelson Sharon and Logan Marie Witherite, both of Grampian
- Anthony John Moist and Heather Marie Bloom, both of Ginter
- Charles James Canter and Michelle Nicole Canter, both of Clearfield
- Shane Douglas Cramer and Emily Rose Stiffler, both of DuBois
- Caleb Lee Struble and Jessica Nicole McCracken, both of Mahaffey
- Cristopher Gregory Knuth and Daria Samantha Hughes, both of Madera
- Ryan Thomas Miles of Morrisdale and Emily Claire Jacobson of Munson
- Ryan Carl Palmer and Shayla Renee Murray, both of DuBois