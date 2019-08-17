Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow reports that the following couples applied for marriage licenses in July.

  • Dalton James Kendrick and Angela Jenette Moore, both of Clearfield
  • Terry Christopher Johnson Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Summers, both of Gulf Shores, Alabama
  • Wesley Fred Thomas and Jettie Elizabeth Hulen, both of DuBois
  • Joseph Edward Slattery and Katherine Ann McNally, both of Dubois
  • Ethan Edward Maneval of Fallentimber and Nicole Elizabeth Lloyd of Coalport
  • Adam Lee Maines and Caitlyn Marie Tingle, both of Houtzdale
  • Charles Dwaine Conklin Jr. and Jessica Rae Ashcroft, both of Kylertown
  • Steve John Palov of Johnstown and Josephine M. Doty of Coalport
  • Donald Blaine Gillingham III and Nicole Allison Bailey, both of Clearfield
  • Nathanial Robert Hornung of Emporium and Jessica Lynn Johnson of Rockton
  • Justin Aric Michael Spencer and Janelle Eileen Pleacher, both of DuBois
  • Brandon David Knee and Kyrstie Lyn Murphy, both of Houtzdale
  • Michael Partick Pyne and Johnna Caitlin Sobel, both of Penfield
  • Joshua Greg Steele Sr. and Jennifer Marie Gisewhite, both of Woodland
  • Tyler Scott Bell of Morrisdale and Shayla Jo Swatsworth of Grampian
  • Steven J. Kelley and Samantha Jo Huss, both of Philipsburg
  • Andree R. Walters and Kari Lynne Reese, both of Houtzdale
  • Nathan Jonas Kyler and Michelle Lynn Gisewhite, both of Munson
  • Brian Michael Kane and Alexandra Marie Kopp, both of Dubois
  • Anthony Joseph Mitravich III and Teresa Jean Cigic, both of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
  • James Leon Hoover and Marcella L. Neeper, both of Hyde
  • William Michael Brilla of Kylertown and Robin Yvonne Naumunn of Luthersburg
  • Marc Robert Godin of Houtzdale and Deedra Marie Peckowych of Osceola Mills
  • Corey Michel Leonard and Katelynne Ruth Robbins, both of Frenchville
  • Joshua Troy Clarkson and Cristina Grace Serratore, both of Coalport
  • Scott Tyler Carr and Carrie Lee Thompson, both of Morrisdale
  • Michael E. Keith and Tracy Lee Webster, both of Osceola Mills
  • Jeffery Robert Aaron and Elizabeth Marie Lanich, both of Clearfield
  • Eric Wesley Lamoreau and Kristen Erica Berg, both of Houtzdale
  • Chelsea Morgan Kuntz and Amber Irene Shilling, both of Richmond
  • Branden Lewis Bauer of Shippenville and Katelyn Nicole Labue of DuBois
  • Michael Scott McClure of Smoke Run and Rebekah Ann O’Neal of Philipsburg
  • Lucas Daniel Malloy and Candice Brooke Morgan, both of Clearfield
  • Kyle Robert Kellar Steffey and Abigail Noel Mosier, both of Punxsutawney
  • Kyle Nelson Sharon and Logan Marie Witherite, both of Grampian
  • Anthony John Moist and Heather Marie Bloom, both of Ginter
  • Charles James Canter and Michelle Nicole Canter, both of Clearfield
  • Shane Douglas Cramer and Emily Rose Stiffler, both of DuBois
  • Caleb Lee Struble and Jessica Nicole McCracken, both of Mahaffey
  • Cristopher Gregory Knuth and Daria Samantha Hughes, both of Madera
  • Ryan Thomas Miles of Morrisdale and Emily Claire Jacobson of Munson
  • Ryan Carl Palmer and Shayla Renee Murray, both of DuBois

