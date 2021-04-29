BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will graduate 263 students at its Commencement exercises at noon on Sunday, May 2. This year’s Commencement will feature a live, in-person drive-through ceremony in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
It will be available for livestream viewing at www.upb.pitt.edu/commencement, on the university’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PittBradford, and YouTube channel, uPittBradford.
Local students expected to graduate are:
- Logen Jaramillo of DuBois
- Jessica Milliron of Morrisdale
