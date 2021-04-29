LOCK HAVEN — Alexandro Dunkelberger from Houtzdale, a freshman biology major at Lock Haven University and an ROTC cadet with the Bald Eagle Battalion, was recently awarded a University of Pittsburgh Project Go Russian Language Scholarship.
The University of Pittsburgh’s highly competitive Project Go scholarships provide intensive first- through fourth-year Russian summer language programs to ROTC students nationwide. Over eight weeks, students cover the equivalent of one academic year of language training.
Pitt Project Go scholarships help students make quick progress toward their degree requirements, provide study abroad opportunities and increase ROTC students’ competitiveness for additional scholarship opportunities –like Boren and Critical Language Scholarships –and when commissioning.
Scholarship awardees receive:
- Full tuition for an 8-credit University of Pittsburgh language course held at Pitt or in Narva, Estonia. In the event that public health conditions require cancellation of in-person programs for 2021, an 8-credit online program covering equivalent course material will be offered.
- Full coverage of applicable travel, lodging and textbook costs.
- A living stipend to pay for meals during the course.
CDT Dunkelberger is excited for the experience and hopes that it will lead to more opportunities for him. He always is in pursuit of new skills and beginning to learn Russian could improve his future military career. He enjoys his time with ROTC because of the opportunities it provides and that it allows him to work toward his goal of commissioning into the Army.
The LHU Bald Eagle Battalion is headquartered in Ulmer Hall at Lock Haven University and includes cadets from LHU, Mansfield University, Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology. They are committed to developing the future officers of the U.S. Army and are actively recruiting students that have the scholar/athlete/leader mindset.