LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Game Commission have numerous vacancies that need to be filled in the very near future. This is according to Dr. Michael McSkimming, associate professor of criminal justice at Lock Haven University. McSkimming presented these facts to the LHU Council of Trustees on Friday, Sept. 20, along with outlining how the university’s conservation law enforcement track can help meet the commonwealth’s needs.
“The criminal justice program in the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services is leading the way in the commonwealth in providing innovative educational programs for our students and the community,” said Dr. John Nauright, dean of the Poorman College. “Our conservation law enforcement track, and our developing programs from associate to master’s levels, provides education for numerous public safety occupations. These professionals provide the highest levels of safety and security for the people and the environment of our beautiful state.”
McSkimming, a deputy waterways conservation officer for the PFBC with 17 years of field experience, is responsible for developing the conservation law track, which has been offered at LHU since 2011. He developed the curriculum for two reasons — to prepare future conservation officers for positions at the state and federal level and to help educate the general public on issues pertaining to conserving, protecting and enhancing natural resources.
“As with many issues relating to criminal justice, there are numerous myths and misconceptions that need to be addressed if we are to live and co-exist with our wildlife,” McSkimming said. “The nature of conservation law enforcement has changed dramatically over the past decade or so. The need for qualified and dedicated men and women is at its highest as we try our best to protect, conserve and enhance (the natural resources) we have left.”
The track affords students a variety of opportunities to secure positions at both the state and federal level. Such agencies include, but are not limited to, the PFBC, PGC, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Ohio Department of Natural Resources, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service and US forest Service.
-MORE-
Mariah Dunsmore is a park ranger for the DCNR at Parker Dam National Park in Penfield. The 2014 graduate came to LHU specifically to pursue a career as a park ranger. She said courses like topics in environmental justice and topics in green criminology taken with McSkimming were critical in helping her achieve her professional goal.
“It says on paper that my degree is criminal justice, but the conservation law classes I took are really what set me apart,” Dunsmore said. “Working for the DCNR is a great career and with Parker Dam being just 15 minutes from the Clearfield campus, the conservation law track at LHU is a great way to get the education you need that will make you just as competitive when job searching without putting yourself $200,000 in debt.”
Nikolaus Sample, a freshman at LHU Clearfield, said throughout high school he debated whether he would attend college to become a state trooper or a game warden. Following an open house at LHU Clearfield, he opted to enroll and major in criminal justice. During his intro to criminal justice class, taught by McSkimming, he learned about the conservation law track and his decision on which career path to pursue instantly became much easier.
“I’ve always loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. I love wildlife and I want to protect it so everyone else has a chance to enjoy it in the future,” Sample said. “When Dr. McSkimming told me that he was a conservation officer and told me about the conservation law track, it was an easy decision to make.”
Students who obtain a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice are eligible to apply for federal training, which would put them in a position to work for the National Park Service (NPS). The NPS has six locations throughout the United States, including one in Pennsylvania at Temple University. If students opt to forego the federal route and stay at the state level, there also should continue to be an abundance of job opportunities for them throughout the state.
“Whether it’s law enforcement, educators or semi-skilled laborers, there’s a constant need for employees at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission,” Dunsmore said.
For more information about the conservation law track within the department of criminal justice at LHU, visit www.lockhaven.edu/clearfield/criminaljustice/.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success. The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty. Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the Commonwealth and beyond.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.