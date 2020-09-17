HEPBURNIA –Mary Snyder of Hepburnia made her last official report to the Clearfield County Farm Bureau at its ice cream social Sept. 13.
Snyder, the District 12 representative to the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee, said she is less than two months away from fulfilling her third term on the board. The organization’s bylaws state committee members may not serve more than three consecutive terms.
The mission of the Women’s Leadership Committee is to create programs and projects that aid county and state farm bureaus. The committee develops leaders that promote agriculture through one-on-one coaching, public speaking, networking and hands-on experience. In addition to Clearfield County, Snyder’s area of representation includes Cambria and Indiana counties.
She told The Progress she was asked by PFB Regional Organization Director Joe Diamond if she would consider serving as the District 12 representative. “For several years, District 12 did not have a representative. When my husband Frank was a Clearfield County Farm Bureau board member I attended a number of events with him. Joe had come to our home to talk with him about something and he asked if I would consider going on the committee. I told him yes but I had no idea what I was getting into. The only thing I knew about Women’s Leadership Committee was what it does at the PFB’s annual convention.”
Snyder said when she learned of all the programs, supporting agriculture and the efforts of county and state farm bureaus, the committee oversees she was astonished.
Some of her favorite programs are the committee’s FARM-tastic book program which aids school students in developing a knowledge of agricultural literacy through real-life stories and illustrations. Each year a different book is chosen as the FARM-tastic book. Snyder said each year the book focuses on a different aspect of real-life agriculture. She said some of the topics in recent years have included the dairy and lumber industries and bee keeping.
She said a member of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau oversees the book’s distribution to local schools and libraries. In 2020, 14 books were distributed at sites throughout Clearfield County through the kindness of CCFB. The book is also able to be purchased by outside entities and Snyder helped to coordinate orders from CCFB members and other county educational organizations.
Another committee project are safety programs that focus on reducing the number of accidents and injuries on farms and in homes. As the District 12 representative, Snyder helps to coordinate the annual contest to promote farm and food safety among youth age four through 18 in Clearfield, Cambria and Indiana counties. She said she enjoys the contest’s creative entries and believes the children participating retain more knowledge of the topic by generating their entries than just reading or listening. “The contest helps kids be more aware of safety and why it’s important,” she explained.
The local contest winners are displayed at Ag Progress Days. Those who win at the state level are invited to PFB’s annual convention where they receive their awards.
Another important Women’s Leadership Committee project is Farmer’s Care. The state Farm Bureau’s committee conducts its non-perishable food and finance donations to benefit Ronald McDonald House but in Clearfield County, the items collected at CCFB’s annual spring meeting are donated to Central Pennsylvania Community Action who distributes the items collected to its food pantries in greatest need, she said.
Snyder also spoke about CCFB’s assistance at the annual Clearfield County Progressive Safety Day where members, including Snyder, time sessions, help serve lunch and provide traffic control. The event, open to second grade students, teaches students the importance of safety through demonstrations, activities and hands-on projects. “The event teaches agriculture safety and I just thought we should support the event and be involved,” she said as to why CCFB became involved.
Agriculture has been a long-time interest of Snyder. Her family raised horses on a farm near Philipsburg with members competing in local horse shows. “I also grew up next door to a dairy farm. I loved to spend time on the farm watching the animals and helping with things.”
She met her husband when both were elementary teachers in the Philipsburg-Osceola School District. They married and came to live on her husband’s family’s farm in Hepburnia.
Both retired, the Snyders said they now enjoy traveling and both have booths at Yoder’s Antique Mall near Punxsutawney where Mary Snyder sells antique textile items such as doilies, aprons, tablecloths and other goods made of fabric. Frank Snyder sells farm tools. “It keeps me busy,” Mary Snyder said, speaking of the preparations she takes to clean and restore fabric items to sell.
She said her work on the Women’s Leadership Committee has reinforced her belief in the importance of agriculture and her desire to back the science of all types of farming. “I do what I can to support agriculture and safety,” she said.