HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Lady Bison to a 10-0 victory over visiting Punxsutawney Monday afternoon on the grass field at the Bison Sports Complex.
The game was played 10 versus 10 since the Lady Chucks were short players. The second half was just 30 minutes.
Riley Ryen added two goals and Emma Hipps and Amanda Hazel each notched a goal and an assist.
Lydia Brown and Abby Ryan rounded out the goal scorers for Clearfield. McKenna Lanager and Megan Hamm also had assists.
Hayley Moore and Allison Shipley combined on the shutout, but neither had to make a save as the Lady Bison outshot Punxsy 28-0.
Clearfield improved to 3-2 overall.
The Lady Bison travel to Bellefonte today.
Clearfield 10, Punxsutawney 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, 18:24.
2. Smith, 19:30.
3. Riley Ryen, (Emma Hipps), 20:58.
4. Lydia Brown, (Smith), 21:42.
5. Ryen, (Smith), 28:27.
6. Smith, C, (McKenna Lanager), 33:30.
7. Smith, (Amanda Hazel), 35:21.
8. Abby Ryan, 37:28.
Second Half
9. Hipps, (Megan Hamm), 49:04.
10. Hazel, 68:30.
Shots: Punxsutawney 0, Clearfield 28.
Saves: Punxsutawney (Rachel Houser) 18, Curwensville (Hayley Moore/Allison Shipley) 0.
Corner kicks: Punxsutawney 0, Clearfield 7.