The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that survey crews will be engaged in slow-moving operations on Interstate 80 the week of June 1. The surveys are part of a larger preservation project that will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of the roadway between mile markers 116 and 132.
Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
These slow-moving operations will alternate between the right (travel) and left (passing) lane in both directions and could result in stopped and slowed traffic within the work zone. Motorists are urged to stay alert for stopped and slowed traffic conditions and allow extra travel time.
Survey work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. When finished, traffic control for the preservation work will consist of single lane closures approximately three-miles in length. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to these traffic control measures being implemented.
Overall work on the project consists of concrete patching, installation of new pavement joints, paving, shoulder upgrades, guiderail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc. is the contractor for the $11.3 million project. PennDOT anticipates completing the project by November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.