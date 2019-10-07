Congratulations to Sharon Folmer of Drifting who is the Subscriber of the Month of September! She will receive a $50 prize. All Subscribers of the Day are eligible to win the prize for the month that the subscriber’s name appears at the top of The Progress.
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Three men charged in Hyde Uni-Mart assault
-
We Are Inn to open soon in Philipsburg
-
Meersand leading child programs at Moshannon Valley YMCA
-
Coalport teen faces felony charges after police chase
-
EXPLOSION RATTLES DOWNTOWN CLEARFIELD
-
Clearfield woman killed in crash
-
Glendale takes down Moshannon Valley 24-6
-
West Decatur woman charged with felony child abuse
-
Clearfield woman found dead after fire
-
$2M federal grant received for River's Landing project
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: