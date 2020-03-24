As of today, for the safety of our readers, we are changing our office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mayor Schell declares disaster emergency in Clearfield
-
Clearfield schools prepare for COVID-19 shutdown
-
A map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania
-
Local restaurants abiding by state suggestions for coronavirus conduct
-
2019-20 Progressland Girls Basketball All-Stars announced
-
What's still open? Nonessential vs. essential businesses in Cumberland County and Pa.
-
Coudriet's love of baseball lands him with Curve Juniors
-
Accused meth dealer waives hearing
-
Stranded in Paradise: Progress editor on vacation in Caribbean faces border closure, canceled flight
-
Evanko receives lifetime achievement award
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: