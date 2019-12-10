Congratulations to Irene Cook of Curwensville who is the Subscriber of the Month for November! She will receive a $50 prize. All Subscribers of the Day are eligible to win the prize for the month that the subscriber’s name appears at the top of The Progress.
tkolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield man waives child porn charges
-
Treasure Lake man who went on rampage sent to SCI for psych eval
-
Super Load to snarl traffic as it moves through Clearfield County region
-
Deer hunter fatally shoots himself with crossbow
-
Saturday morning fire causes $250K damage to Clearfield structure
-
Warriors return six letterwinners year after state playoff birth
-
PA Lottery presents check to winner of $1 million holiday Scratch-Off ticket
-
Challenges ahead for West Branch wrestling team
-
Sentencing Court
-
Mo Valley boys basketball under direction of new head coach
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: