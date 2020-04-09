Congratulations to Lois Graham of Woodland who is the Subscriber of the Month for March! She will receive a $50 prize. All Subscribers of the Day are eligible to win the prize for the month that the subscriber’s name appears at the top of The Progress.
SKYBOX — March Subscriber of the Month
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Coalport man tests positive for COVID-19
-
Morrisdale woman sent to state prison for using methamphetamine while pregnant
-
Neighborly ruckus draws troopers to Houtzdale
-
Jefferson, Elk only 2 counties in state with no confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Four Leaf Clover's Ennis dedicated life to the game
-
Holobinko and Peters give DuBois Dream a local flair
-
PUMPING RELIEF WITH A SMILE
-
P-O's Keegan Soltis' love of baseball goes back generations
-
Jim's Sports Center celebrating golden anniversary
-
Burnside blaze destroys home; sends one to hospital
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: