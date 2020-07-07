Congratulations to Edward Reiter of Philipsburg who is the Subscriber of the Month for June! He will receive a $50 prize. All Subscribers of the Day are eligible to win the prize for the month that the subscriber’s name appears at the top of The Progress.
SKYBOX - June Subscriber of the Month
jbenamati
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Benefit set for Clearfield woman battling nerve disorder
-
West Branch's Trude named Boys Basketball Player of Decade
-
Former West Branch employee sentenced in student sex case
-
Tibbens sentenced to state prison for strangulation
-
Wolf’s latest mask mandate defers enforcement to local officials, businesses
-
Madera Family Day set for July 11
-
Clearfield man sentenced to state prison for assaulting officer
-
Grampian woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Spike Island holds off PGP 10-7
-
Boggs Township man waives hearing on juvenile sex charges
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: