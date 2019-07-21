The 31st Clearfield County Fair Queen will be crowned Sunday, July 28. The contest begins at 4 p.m. on the grandstand’s main stage.
Six young women are vying for the title. They are: Kyrsten Ruch of Clearfield; Madison Niebauer of Irvona; Rebecca Liddle of DuBois; Sarah Simcox of Curwensville; Karter Bell of Clearfield; and Sydney Spencer of Grampian.
Popular fair entertainer, Galla, of the duo Dan and Galla, will serve as mistress of ceremonies at the contest following the death of long-time master of ceremonies and local radio personality, Bob E. Day.
Contestants have already written an essay using the topic “What My Fair Means to My Community.” The competition will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges prior to the competition.
Each of the contenders will have a personal interview July 28 with the judges prior to the pageant.
During the pageant, each of those vying for the title will present a 3-5 minute timed speech on the topic, “Why You Should Come to My Fair.” The contestants will then change into evening gowns and return to the stage to provide some background information about themselves. All six will answer an impromptu question.
It was noted at the banquet to introduce the contestants that because there are only six young women competing, three will be chosen for this year’s court — a queen and first and second runners-up.
KYRSTEN RUCH
Kyrsten Ruch of Clearfield is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic school. She plays the flute and volleyball. She volunteers at St. Francis School and for Special Olympics. She plans to attend Penn State DuBois and study occupational therapy and graduate school to become an occupational therapy assistant.
MADISON NIEBAUERMadison Niebauer of Irvona will be a senior this fall at Glendale High School. She sings in the high school choir, is a member of drama club and is a twirler in the school’s Line of Pride team. She is the 2019 Irvona Fire Co. queen. Niebauer plans to attend college to study early education and special education and obtain a master’s degree in guidance counseling.
REBECCA LIDDLERebecca Liddle of DuBois is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She attends Duquesne University where she is studying speech and language pathology. After earning her degree she hopes to work in a school teaching disabled children. She is a RYLA counselor, a STAR Camp theater director and volunteers with special needs children.
SARAH SIMCOXSarah Simcox of Curwensville is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She plans to attend Lycoming College to study history then attend law school. At Curwensville, she was a member of the stage crew, twirling, cheerleading, history, law enforcement, reading and music. She served as the 2015 Junior Miss Curwensville and a Troop C Camp Cadet graduate.
KARTER BELLKarter Bell of Clearfield is a 2019 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She plans to attend Lock Haven University, Clearfield campus and later main campus to study early childhood education. At Curwensville, she was a marching band silk, a member of lifeguard club, a student advocate, student council, choir, prom committee and basketball statistician. She is a member of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., Curwensville and was the 2016 Teen Miss Curwensville. She is a manager at Fun Central and the recipient of the Clearfield Metal Technologies internship.
SYDNEY SPENCERSydney Spencer of Grampian will be a senior at Curwensville Area High School. She is a competitive baton twirler, was invited to Twirl Mania, received third place in the Pennsylvania State Rythmic competition, state and regional team champions, the 2018 Pennsylvania State Twirl Off and Strut champion, she attended the 2016 Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science where she received first place. She is a member of science and literature clubs and is a Teen Court trained member. She plans to attend college to study political science and sign language. After college she plans to attend law school with future plans of entering politics and teaching baton.