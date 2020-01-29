President Trump was impeached and is now on trial in the U.S. Senate. Why are we having this trial? Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats know full well that 2/3 of the U.S. Senate are not going to vote to demand that the President be removed from office.
What exactly is “impeachment?”
“Impeachment in the United States is the process by which the lower house of a legislature brings charges against a civil officer of government for crimes alleged to have been committed, analogous to the bringing of an indictment by a grand jury.”
Could it be that Democrats believe that by throwing mud against the wall that eventually some will stick? Do they think that simply accusing the president of “impeachable crimes” will sully his reputation? If so, it is not working.
According to Newsweek Magazine, President Trump’s “approval rating is five points higher than it was when the same Gallup poll was conducted between October 1 and 13 last year, shortly following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch the impeachment inquiry. President Trump’s net disapproval rating has gone down even more in this same time frame, down nine points.” The unscientific online poll by Newsweek reports that 73 percent of those voting (219,000 voters) believe that Trump deserves another term.
Trump also has more than $100 million in the bank and raised $46 million in the final quarter of 2019 during the heat of the impeachment proceedings.
Could it be that the Democrats are using the impeachment proceedings to distract from the admitted “quid pro quo” activities of Joe Biden concerning his son Hunter? If so, President Trump is turning the tables on them. At his televised rallies that draw hundreds of thousands of people, he has given Hunter Biden a new first name — “Where’s” Hunter Biden?
Could Nancy Pelosi’s strategy be to keep the two “Socialist” Senators, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, tied up in Washington, D.C. in an impeachment trial while former Vice President Joe Biden gets to campaign freely?
The first primary, the Iowa Caucus is on Feb. 3, New Hampshire is on Feb. 11, Nevada is Feb. 22, South Carolina is Feb. 29 and March 3 hosts 12 significant primary elections.
This election could be potentially tied up by March 3.
On March 3 for example, should Biden win 51 percent of the vote in California, he would gain 172 delegates. 1,358 delegates will be decided on “Super Tuesday.” 1,990 delegates are needed to win on the first ballot. 636 of the Democrat Delegates will be “superdelegates” (currently being called “Automatic Delegates”). These Democrats can support whatever candidate they choose no matter who is winning after the first ballot. Only time will tell if the Senate trial harms the two Socialist Senators.
Could this impeachment be just about the U.S. Senate races this year?
There are four Republicans who are up for re-election who are considered “toss up” elections. These are: Martha McSally (Arizona), Cory Gardner (Colorado), Susan Collins (Maine), and Tom Tillis (North Carolina). All other seats are considered “safe” or “leaning” for both parties. Is it the Democrats’ thinking that no matter how these Senators vote on the impeachment issue that their vote will harm them in the general fall election?
Whatever the reason for this “impeachment,” the American voter seems to be rejecting the process.
The two articles of impeachment are for (1) Abuse of Power and (2) Obstructing Congress.
Neither of these two charges identify any law that has been broken.
The abuse of power is based on heresy — second and third hand testimony. The “obstructing congress” charge is based on the president evoking “executive privilege.” Most Republicans believe that the president was doing the right thing by asking the president of Ukraine to help identify “corruption.” Most Republicans also believe that they elected Donald Trump to stand up to Congress.
It was Nancy Pelosi who said, “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.” Ironically, the only bipartisanship was the vote against impeachment.
Three Democrats in the House voted against the impeachment of President Trump and one voted “present.” One of the Democrats (Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey) who voted no left the Democrat Party and became a Republican. At the Wildwood, N.J. rally with Trump and Van Drew, 175,000 attempted to attend.
Whatever the reason(s) for this impeachment process, it seems that God is being left out of the process. Solomon, the son of David, and king of Israel wrote: “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” (Proverbs 6:16-19)
It appears that six out of the seven things God hates are on full display in this attempt to remove Donald J. Trump from the White House.
Jim Hanak is the director of American Family Ministries in West Chester.