ALLPORT — Six Progressland wrestlers advanced to semifinals of the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola has three wrestlers still alive for a title, while Clearfield has two and West Branch has one.
At 138, Chase Chapman defeated defeated Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmondson 3-1 in the quarterfinals. He will take on Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino in the semis.
At 160, both the Mounties’ Hunter Weitoish and the Bison’s Mark McGonigal punched their tickets to the semis.
Weitoish upended Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio 5-0 in the quarters and will face top-seeded Keegan Rothrock from St. Joseph’s Academy in the semis.
McGonigal downed Brockway’s Noah Bash 5-2. He will wrestle Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia in the semis.
At 182, the Warriors’ Ethan Yingling toppled Bishop McCort’s Kole Lichtenfels 7-2. He takes on Mifflin County’s Brycen Hassinger in the semis.
P-O’s Parker Moore is still alive for a title at 195, where he downed Wilson’s Austin Wickham 5-3. Moore takes on Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia in the semis.
The Bison also have Oliver Billotte still in contention for a title at 285 pounds. He defeated Evan Pellegrine 10-4. He wrestles Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis in the semis.
The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with the finals at 3:30 p.m.