Penn State announced Monday that six members of its 2019 football team have signed contracts with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
The players are wide receiver and former Downingtown East star Dan Chisena (Minnesota Vikings), punter Blake Gillikin (New Orleans Saints), guard Steven Gonzalez (Arizona Cardinals), linebacker Jan Johnson (Houston Texans), safety Garrett Taylor (Buffalo Bills), and tight end Nick Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders).
The Nittany Lions also had five players selected in last month’s NFL draft: defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos) in the second round, cornerback and former St. Joseph’s Prep star John Reid (Texans) in the fourth round, and linebacker Cam Brown (New York Giants) and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (Indianapolis Colts) in the sixth round.
The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Chisena, who was a member of the Nittany Lions’ track team for two seasons, appeared in 12 games last season and excelled on special teams.
“Dan was incredibly consistent and a difference-maker on our special teams and has a tremendous ability to tackle in the open field,” head coach James Franklin said. “Dan possesses world-class speed, which will give him a chance to contribute to the Vikings.”