SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield football team had five players honored with first team nods recently by the Mountain League.
On offense, Quentin Bloom (guard), Jake Lezzer (wide receiver), Brett Zattoni (running back) and Zach Hess (placekicker) were all honored.
On defense, Nick Domico (linebacker) and Lezzer (defensive back) were also named to the team.
Second team honors went to Clearfield’s Allan Myers (center), Domico (tight end) and Hess (punter).
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm was a second team selection at running back.