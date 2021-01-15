Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.