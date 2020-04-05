Things had been looking pretty bleak in my Out of the Park Baseball day-by-day simulation of the Pittsburgh Pirates season, pretty much what I was expecting the real Bucs season to look like.
But then the Reds came to town.
Spurred on by a 14-inning marathon win in their home opener, the Pirates swept the Reds to improve to 4-5 on the season and tie them for second in the Central Division, albeit already four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pirates 4, Reds 3,
14 innings
The Pirates bullpen blew it for Joe Musgrove in the bottom of the ninth, then looked like they were about to lose it in the 13th, but Adam Frazier and Josh Bell came up with clutch hits to key the Pittsburgh victory.
Musgrove allowed just three hits and walked two in his 6 1/3 shutout innings, but Derek Dietrich’s RBI single in the ninth off Nick Burdi, who relived an ineffective Keone Keola, tied it.
Reds’ Mark Payton hit a 2-run single in the 13th to give Cincy the lead, but Bell answered with a 2-run triple in the home half to give the Pirates new life. Bell was just 1-for-6 in the game.
Frazier, who was 3-for-4 after entering the game in the sixth, walked it off with an RBI single in the 14th.
Dovydas Neverauskas picked up the win with a scoreless inning of work.
Pirates 7, Reds 2
Frazier’s 2-run blast in the bottom of the first, followed by a Kevin Newman 2-run single in the fourth gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead and more than enough run support for rookie Mitch Keller, who was masterful in his second straight start.
Keller tossed 8 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, including solo home runs to Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas, and striking out five to get the win.
Bell was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Pirates 3, Reds 2, 12 innings
The Pirates once again needed overtime to down the Reds, this time getting the game-winning hit from Jarrod Dyson, who singled in Jacob Stallings in the bottom of the 12th. Dyson was 3-for-6 in the game, raising his average from below .200 to .238.
Stallings had two hits and Frazier added one for Pittsburgh, which mustered just six in the game.
Trevor Williams went seven innings in his second start of the season, giving up two runs on seven hits, while walking one batter and striking out five
Reds’ Nick Castellanos hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game 2-2.
Neverauskas picked up his second win in three games with another scoreless inning of work.
Current
Stat Leaders
Frazier is the only Pirate batting above .300 with a .342 average. Bell is second in average, hitting only .242, and leads in RBIs with 6.
Noteworthy
Oakland’s Matt Olson (.450) and Matt Chapman (14) are the current MLB leaders in batting average and RBIs, respectively, while Boston’s JD Martinez continues his torrid start with seven home runs in nine games.
Up Next
Pittsburgh continues its homestand with a 4-game set against Chicago, which currently trails the Pirates by a game in the standings despite taking 2-of-3 in last week’s series at Wrigley Field.
(In the absence of the MLB or any other sports season happening right now, Rich Murawski is taking a cue from NASCAR, which is running its weekly races via computer game with many of the drivers taking part, and doing a day-by-day simulation of the Pittsburgh Pirates season using Out of the Park Baseball, providing bi-weekly updates.)