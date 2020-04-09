After a 3-game sweep of Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Pirates continued a hot opening homestand by taking 3-of-4 from visiting Chicago in my Out of the Park Baseball simulation.
But while the Pirates bats have finally come to life, the pitching staff suffered several injuries, which meant I had to make some roster moves by placing a couple on the Injured List and calling two players up from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Just another feature that makes the simulation realistic and fun.
Pirates 5, Cubs 0
Chris Stratton combined with four relievers to shut out Chicago. Stratton tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out six before exiting with an undisclosed injury. His diagnosis is still pending.
Adam Frazier, Colin Moran and Kevin Newman each had two hits. Frazier and Moran both had RBI singles and Josh Bell had a run-scoring double in a 3-run first.
Pirates 10, Cubs 2
The Pirates exploded for eight runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Moran, who was 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, started things in the decisive inning with a 2-run single and Bell put the exclamation point on the outburst with a 3-run homer.
Moran also blasted a 2-run home run in the second.
Chris Archer went seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out eight, while allowing only a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber. Michael Feliz got the win in relief of Nick Burdi, who left the game in the eighth with an injury.
Pirates 5, Cubs 2
In a strange occurrence, both Pirates starter Joe Musgrove and Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks were injured in the first inning, letting the outcome of the game up to the bullpens.
Pittsburgh’s pen was better as seven relievers combined on a 4-hitter with Keone Keola tossing the final two to earn the win.
Bryan Reynolds gave Pittsburgh the early lead with an RBI single a day after getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Schwarber’s 2-run blast in the fifth briefly gave the Cubs the lead, but J.T. Riddle tied with a solo shot in the home half to set the stage for Moran to walk it off with a 3-run bomb off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.
Cubs 8, Pirates 2
Chicago salvaged the final game of the series, thanks to Albert Almora Jr., who was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the seventh and a 3-run dinger in the eighth. Ian Happ also hit a solo shot for the Cubs in the ninth.
Mitch Keller was saddled with the loss, despite giving up just two runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings before giving way to a tired bullpen that surrendered six runs over the final two innings.
Bell had an RBI double and Jarrod Dyson tripled and scored twice.
Injuries
Burdi was diagnosed with a torn labrum and placed on the 60-day Injured List. Musgrove was placed on the 15-day I.L. with tendinitis. Derek Holland will take Musgrove’s place in the bullpen, while Chad Kuhl will take over Burdi’s role in the pen.
Current
Stat Leaders
Frazier continues to lead the team in batting average, hitting .321. Newman (.256) and Bell (.250) are the only other Pirates hitting at least .250. Bell’s 11 RBIs leads the Pirates, while Moran has 10 after an 8-RBI series.
Noteworthy around MLB
Washington’s Asdrubal Cabrera’s .455 average leads MLB. J.D. Martinez remains the home run leader with seven and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna leads the red-hot Braves (10-3) and MLB with 16 RBIs.
Up Next
Pittsburgh (7-6 and four games behind N.L. Central-leading St. Louis) begins a 9-game road swing with a 3-game set at Baltimore, which has started the season 4-9.
(In the absence of the MLB or any other sports season happening right now, Rich Murawski is taking a cue from NASCAR, which is running its weekly races via computer game with many of the drivers taking part, and doing a day-by-day simulation of the Pittsburgh Pirates season using Out of the Park Baseball, providing bi-weekly updates.)