The Sim Pirates saw their recent hot streak come to a sudden halt during a three-game series at Arizona, surrendering 21 runs in a 3-game sweep to the West Division leaders.
A pitching staff that had been among the league leaders looked suddenly very ordinary as the D’Backs racked up 33 hits and blasted six home runs in the series.
Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 2
Ketel Marte had three hits and Nick Ahmed was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored to help the Diamondbacks overcome the loss of starter Zac Gallen to injury in the first inning.
Kevin McCanna pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.
Mitch Keller had his first subpar outing for Pittsburgh, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits and four walks in his five innings of work. Josh Bell was 2-for-4 and clubbed a 2-run homer in the eighth that cut the Pirates deficit to 5-4. But David Peralta had an RBI double in the home half and Archie Bradley secured the win with his fifth save.
Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 2
Ahmed hurt the Pirates again, this time swatting a 3-run home run in the Diamondbacks’ 4-run second inning to give starter Luke Weaver all the support he needed. Weaver improved to 3-0 after giving up two runs on seven hits in his six innings on the bump. He struck out six.
Pirates starter Trevor Williams was ineffective as he lasted just three innings, getting the hook after surrendering four runs on five hits and walking three. Jarod Dyson and Gregory Polanco had two hits apiece for Pittsburgh. Polanco and Colin Moran both doubled.
Arizona got devastating news after the game that both Robbie Ray, injured in a previous series, and Gallen suffered season-ending injuries to severely damage the starting rotation.
Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 0
The Diamondbacks shook off the bad news from the previous night, exploding for nine runs on 13 hits in a laugher. Mike Leake went 7 2/3 innings to get the win and helped his own cause with a double.
Peralta, Christian Walker, Stephen Voght and Kole Calhoun all homered in the game. Three of those bombs came off Pirates’ Hector Noesi, making his first start since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to help a depleted rotation.
Pittsburgh rapped nine hits, all singles, and stranded 15 runners in the shutout. Dyson, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings each had two hits.
Injury Update
Joe Musgrove is coming along nicely and looks to be on target to rejoin the Pirates rotation when he is eligible in about a week.
Current Stat Leaders
Reynolds now leads the Pirates in batting average (.279) after Adam Frazier’s 0-for-9 series dropped him to .271. Bell is batting .275 and leads the team in home runs (2), runs (16) and RBIs (15).
Noteworthy
The Pirates (10-9) remain in second place in the NL Central, four games behind St. Louis and just 1/2 game ahead of the Reds. The Cardinals have the best record in baseball at 14-5. Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes continues to lead the majors in batting with a .406 average. Minnesota’s Miguel Sano’s 12 homers and 27 RBIs is tops in those categories.
Up next
The Pirates continue their West Coast trip with a 3-game set at Los Angeles, which is 11-8 and coming off a 4-game series split with the Cardinals.
(In the absence of the MLB or any other sports season happening right now, Rich Murawski is taking a cue from NASCAR, which is running its weekly races via computer game with many of the drivers taking part, and doing a day-by-day simulation of the Pittsburgh Pirates season using Out of the Park Baseball, providing bi-weekly updates.)