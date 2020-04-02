I continued my sim season with the Pirates using Out of the Park Baseball, playing the 3-game series in Chicago. The more I play the game and look around the interface, the more I am absolutely wowed by what you are able to do.
By no means is this a title to get if you like to be in control of game play and actually mash buttons on controllers to do the pitching and hitting. But if you like realistic simulations, this is the game for you. Think Strat-o-matic baseball, but with the capabilities of running your entire organization right down through all minor league levels.
So while the purpose of this bi-weekly column is to follow a sim season for the Pirates, I also need to run the rest of the organization during game play and will give periodic updates on that as well.
As for the 3-game series in Chicago, the Pirates went 1-2 and fell to 1-5 on the season.
Game 4: Chicago 4, Pittsburgh 3
The Pirates had their biggest scoring output of the season and actually led 3-1 after four innings. But Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo drilled a 3-run double off Bucco starter Trevor Williams in the bottom of the fifth to give the hosts a 4-3 advantage.
Three Chicago relievers pitched four innings of shutout ball from there as Pittsburgh’s offense continued to struggle. Josh Bell did break out of his season-long, 0-for-10 slump by going 2-for-3 with a double, and Adam Frazier added three hits in the loss.
Williams gave up four runs on four hits and five walks in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Game 5: Pittsburgh 11, Chicago 5
Pittsburgh batted around in the fifth, scoring five runs in the inning, which matched its season total coming into the game. The Pirates continued to pile it on to earn their first win of the season.
Gregory Polanco was 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the charge. Jarrod Dyson was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Bell and Frazier each added two hits to back fifth starter Chris Stratton in his debut.
Stratton allowed five runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings on the mound, walking four batters and striking out five.
Game 6: Chicago 4, Pittsburgh 3
Rizzo did it again, this time belting a 2-run home run to cap a 4-run sixth as the Cubs rallied for another 4-3 victory over the Pirates, matching the score from the series opener.
Javier Baez smacked a 2-run double earlier in the inning as the Cubs erased a 3-0 deficit to help Yu Darvish pick up the win. Darvish gave up two runs on six hits and struck out six over his 5 2/3 innings.
Polanco stayed hot for the Pirates, going 2-for-3, and Chris Archer pitched well in defeat. Archer gave up four runs on five hits, nearly all of that coming in the sixth. He also stuck out six batters and did not issue a walk as he fell to 0-2.
Current Stat Leaders
Polanco leads the team in batting average (.350), home runs (1) and RBIs (5). Frazier has eight hits and is the only other Pirate batting above .300 (.320). Bell’s five runs paces the team and his .250 average is fourth best. No other Pirate is hitting above .217.
Noteworthy
Detroit is the lone remaining undefeated team in the league at 5-0, while the 0-5 Kansas City Royals are the only winless squad. Boston’s J.D. Martinez leads the majors in home runs with six.
Up Next
Pittsburgh has its home opener to start a three game-set against Cincinnati, which is fresh off a sweep of Toronto. The 4-2 Reds and MLB RBI-leader Euegnio Suarez (12) are one game behind Central Division-leading St. Louis.