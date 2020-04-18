After a red hot 10-game stretch that saw the Sim Pirates go 9-1 and bolt to second place in the N.L. Central, a western road trip has brought them crashing down to earth.
Following a three-game sweep in Arizona, Pittsburgh dropped 2-of-3 in Los Angeles, salvaging the middle game in a 19-11 slugfest. The Sim Pirates remain in second place with a record of 11-11, but now trail St. Louis by five games.
Dodgers 6,
Pirates 5
Kevin Kramer’s pinch-hit RBI double in the top of the the ninth tied the game, but Joc Pederson answered with a solo home run off Keone Keola in the bottom of the frame to send the host Dodgers to a walk-off win. Kevin Newman swatted a 2-run homer in the fifth, but L.A.’s Mookie Betts did him one better with a 3-run shot that made in 5-4.
Jarod Dyson was 3-for-4 with a triple and Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with two hits, including a solo homer. Luke Maile added two hits for the Pirates, who sent Derek Holland to the hill for his first start. He lasted just four innings, getting chased by Betts’ home run with no one out in the fifth.
Dodger centerfielder Cody Bellinger left the game with an injury sustained after a baserunning collision and it was learned that he’ll miss the next 6 to 8 weeks.
Pirates 19,
Dodgers 11
Pittsburgh scored six runs in the third and added eight more in the fifth to help Chris Archer pick up the win, despite a subpar outing. Archer gave up solo home runs to Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux and a two-run shot to Enrique Hernandez on his way to allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
But the Pirates offense, led by Polanco and Colin Moran pounded Dodger pitching. Moran was 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, while Polanco clubbed three doubles and knocked in four.
Jacob Stallings added a 3-run home run in the third as the Pirates won for the first time in five games.
Dodgers 10,
Pirates 5
Pittsburgh couldn’t keep up with the Dodgers in the series finale as the hosts cracked four home runs off four different Pirate pitchers. Austin Barnes and Will Smith cracked consecutive 2-run bombs in the seventh to help L.A. pull away.
Kramer was 3-for-4 in a rare start for the Pirates, while Adam Frazier and Guillermo Heredia each had two hits, both smacking a double. Mitch Keller was roughed up for his second straight start, giving up five runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Walker Buehler got the win for the Dodgers with six innings of 4-hit ball. He gave up just one run and struck out 11.
Injury Update
Bryan Reynolds suffered a leg injury and will be out two to four weeks. Jose Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace him on the roster. Joe Musgrove is scheduled to come off the injured list in six days and looks on track to rejoin the rotation next weekend.
Current
Stat Leaders
Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .289 batting average. Moran and Polanco are hitting .270. Josh Bell, who was quiet in the Dodger series, still has the run (18) and RBI (17) lead.
Noteworthy
Washington’s Asdrual Cabrera’s .387 average is tops in the majors.
Minnesota’s Miguel Sano has 13 homers and 29 RBIs.
The Cardinals and New York Yankees are tied for the best record in baseball at 17-6.
Up Next
The Pirates return home for a 3-game series with Milwaukee, which is off to a 7-15 start, before welcoming the Dodgers to PNC Park next weekend.