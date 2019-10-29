PITTSBURGH — It was Halloween Night at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday and fans were encouraged to come to the game in costumes.
The Flyers came disguised as an AHL team in the opening period.
In their worst period of the young season, the Flyers’ defense was non-existent as they gave goalie Brian Elliott no support. Their attack time was barely noticeable, and they fell into a 4-0 hole en route to a 7-1 loss to the arch-rival Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pittsburgh skated circles around the Flyers (5-5-1) in the opening 20 minutes and used a swarming forecheck to keep the visitors pinned in their own zone. As a result, the Penguins had a 16-6 shots domination in the period and got goals from Justin Schultz, Jared McCann, Dominik Simon, and Sidney Crosby.
The Flyers had dominated games in this arena since it was opened in 2010, compiling a 14-3-3 regular-season record here entering Tuesday.
But the Penguins, who have overcome a slew of injuries to start the season with an 8-5 record, scored three first-period goals in a 2-minute, 49-second span to take control.
Schultz scored when his flip from the point got past a screened Elliott to make it 1-0, and an all-alone Jared McCann tapped in a pass in front to put the Pens ahead, 2-0. An uncovered (notice a pattern?) Simon made it 3-0 from the right circle, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim fell down to give Pittsburgh a three-on-two that Crosby finished with a right-circle shot past a screened Elliott.
Crosby, who wore a protective cage because he got hit in the face in his previous game, finished with a goal and two assists; he has 42 career goals (the most he has scored against an opponent) and 102 points against his Pennsylvania pals.
Late in the second period, with Elliott surprisingly still in the nets, Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese scored 20 seconds apart, increasing the Penguins’ lead to 6-0.
Carter Hart replaced Elliott at the start of the third period.
Oskar Lindblom’s sixth goal ended Matt Murray’s shutout bid early in the third.
It was the Flyers’ second straight clunker. They dropped a not-as-close-as-it-looks 5-3 decision to the host Islanders on Sunday.