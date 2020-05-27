FORT WORTH, Texas — Of the cost-cutting measures taken by MLB teams so far during the coronavirus pandemic, the furloughing of Los Angeles Angels employees by billionaire owner Arte Moreno is in the running for the worst.
Among those getting unwanted, unpaid time off are multiple area scouts — less than two weeks before the MLB draft. The timing is curious, but also a reflection of the worst cost-cutting measure the owners have taken collectively.
The draft will consist of five rounds.
Since 2012, the draft had consisted of 40 rounds. For those scoring at home, that’s a reduction of 35 rounds and 1,050 players. And millions saved in financial commitments.
The smaller draft is also related to MLB’s plan to contract 40 minor league franchises, another cost-cutting measure that also tramples on many amateur players’ dreams of playing pro ball.
On top of that, the players selected next month will get only a maximum of $100,000 of their bonus slots, and the remainder split the next two years. So, instead of the first overall pick collecting all $8,415,300 of his bonus, he will get $100,000 at most.
The owners considered a 10-round draft, but decided to save another $1 million apiece.
Those are among the things that have many in the industry steaming. Oh, and the 2021 draft will be no longer than 20 rounds, and bonuses will remain at the 2019 level for three more drafts.
The whole thing stinks.
“This isn’t a normal situation,” Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “Decisions are made for other reasons than just baseball right now. I respect that, and we’ll do the best with the system we’ve got.”
That’s the diplomatic answer, to be sure. Organizations who pride themselves on development, or ones who need to do a better job with development, need players. Teams have frequently found them outside the first five rounds.
The authors of some of the biggest moments in Rangers postseason history — Ian Kinsler, Mike Napoli and Mitch Moreland — were selected in the 17th round. Derek Holland was a 25th-rounder.
Kenny Rogers, a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame, was a 39th-round pick in 1982.
The Rangers selected right-hander Kyle Hendricks in the eighth round in 2011, a year before they traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He has been one of the most consistent starters in the National League since his MLB debut in 2014.
And the Rangers aren’t the only ones who’ve found gems after the fifth round.
Pro Baseball Hall of Fame members Ryne Sandberg (20th round), John Smoltz (22nd round) and Mike Piazza (62nd round) are notable late-round steals. Albert Pujols, a future Hall of Famer, was a 13th-round selection.
So, yeah, Daniels and other general managers know the shortened draft will likely cost them some big league players down the road.
“I like players,” Daniels said. “I like baseball. I think most people in my position or scouting directors or farm directors or others in baseball would rather we have a deeper pool of players and more draft picks.”
Of course, great players come from the first five rounds.
The best player in the game today, the Angels’ Mike Trout, was a first-rounder. Four of the five members of the Rangers’ projected rotation for 2020 were first-rounders, although they were not selected by the Rangers. Corey Kluber, the two-time American League Cy Young winner, was a fourth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2007.
The Rangers will make the 14th overall selection June 10, and will make their other four picks June 11.
Most expect Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson to be selected first overall by the Detroit Tigers.
Baseball America and MLB.com have the Rangers selecting Tennessee left-hander Garrett Crochet at No. 14 despite him having some shoulder issues this spring before the college season was cut short.
Teams have been scouting draft-eligible players for a few years, so the loss of the remainder of the 2020 season isn’t creating too much of an information shortfall. Scouts were prevented from in-person meetings with players to avoid some teams getting competitive advantages, but there shouldn’t be any glaring omissions as the Rangers continue their draft prep work.
One difference, aside from the draft being done virtually and without the traditional draft “war rooms,” is that teams can sign undrafted players for $20,000. Clubs will have to recruit college players who aren’t interested in returning for another season or prep players who don’t want to go to college at all.
There is no cap to how many undrafted players a team can sign, and MLB teams could have some leverage when dealing with college juniors and seniors and junior-college players. But how many of them are going to want to sign this year if a bigger payday is only a college season away?
“It doesn’t change a ton on the bulk of the work done at the top of the draft,” Daniels said. “The biggest change is how we compete for and sell our opportunity to the undrafted free-agent group. Since the dollars are even, I think it comes down to opportunity and then your ability to treat people well, take care of them and develop them. That’s been a big focus of ours.”
That makes sense. More than 1,000 players will go undrafted, the result of MLB owners putting money ahead of stocking the organization with potential future star players.