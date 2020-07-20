SHIRLEY J. ALBERALLA
HOUTZDALE –Shirley Jean Alberalla, 85, of Houtzdale passed away May 15, 2020.
Born September 19, 1934 , she was one of seven children, two boys and five girls, born to Richard Marien and Lily (Mills) Marien.
Jeannie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dawn Winters of Lawton’s, NY; three granddaughters, Ashley, Lindsey and Amber; six great grandchildren, Jade, Madison, Joseph, Avi, Nova and Amara; one great -great grandson Roman. Also surviving are two sisters, Florence Russo of Inverness, FL and Caroline Osewalt of Burlington, NC.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Donald and Dick, and two sisters, Gertrude and Florella. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeff.
Early on she worked as a secretary for Attorney Pete Chase of Clearfield. She was employed as an office manager at Penn State United States Naval Ordinances Lab and worked in many other office settings. She retired from an accounting and tax preparer position with Dorothy Czuprynski of Cheekowaga, NY.
Jeannie lived most of her adult life in the Buffalo, NY area where she worked and raised her children.
After her retirement in 2000, Jeannie and Jeff moved back to Houtzdale. They set up housekeeping at Sue Street. Jeff, who was Jeannie’s constant companion, began work in State College. Jeannie would drive Jeff to Osceola every day to catch the bus to work and return every afternoon to bring him home. Jeff passed away in 2013 after a long stay at Mountain Laurel. Jeannie was a visitor to Jeff at the facility every single day.
Jeannie was a member of the Brisbin Church of God.
Jeannie loved gospel music and spending time with family and friends. She loved to eat out and enjoyed soft-serve ice cream cones.
A memorial service will be held for Jeannie at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020, at the Brisbin Church of God, 525 Swoop St., Brisbin.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.