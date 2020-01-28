Harmony girls basketball player Sherri Kephart has been named The Progress’ Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 25.
Kephart scored 26 points in a game against Mo Valley. She also had six points against St. Joe’s and 10 against Northern Cambria.
“Sherri loves the game,” said Lady Owls head coach Sean McMullen. “Every time she steps on the court I know she is going to give everything she has.
“She has shown a lot of growth since the beginning of the season and I am excited to continue watching her develop her skills over the next three seasons.”