Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Nov. 20 at 12:17 p.m. on Route 879 East near the Route 322 overpass.
Adam Merritt of Michigan was stopped for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. During the stop, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Merritt admitted to having marijuana in a backpack on the passenger’s front floor.
Merritt was taken into custody and charged with Title 35 Violations and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Glass and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.