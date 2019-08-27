STATE COLLEGE — A Centre County judge upheld a state liquor control board ruling that denied Sheetz’s application to transfer a liquor license to its store less than 300 feet from Wingate Elementary and Bald Eagle Area High School.
Judge Katherine Oliver’s 11-page ruling filed Aug. 20 could put an end to a nearly yearlong legal battle between the three organizations. It was the first time the PLCB refused a liquor license transfer application from Sheetz.
Neither Sheetz nor BEASD Superintendent Jeff Miles immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Sheetz sought to transfer the liquor license from Country Bumpkin in Bellefonte to its store at 820 S. Eagle Valley Road, which is about 240 feet from from Wingate and about 165 feet from Bald Eagle Valley United Methodist Church. Both are restricted institutions.
BEASD Superintendent Jeffrey Miles in June 2018 protested the application.
“This is not about Sheetz and what they’re doing. I appreciate what they’re doing, but kids will be kids,” Miles said during a hearing in August 2018. “Kids can — kids figure it out; (they know) how to snake the system.”
Sheetz regional Director of Operations Peggy Faulk later testified the business has only been cited once since 2007 for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. Despite their “exemplary record,” Oliver said that was not enough to convince her to grant the application.
“Although the nature of the evidence presented to support BEASD’s objection might fall short of that required to prove detriment to the neighborhood such as to require a denial, ... the law is well-established that evidence of detrimental effect is not prerequisite to a denial when restrictive institutions are present,” Oliver wrote.