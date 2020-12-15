(TNS) — Sharon Osbourne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized, the TV host announced in an Instagram post Monday night.
“I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote, referring to husband Ozzy Osbourne.
“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”
Osbourne, 68, is the second panelist on “The Talk” to announce a positive coronavirus test in recent days.
Carrie Ann Inaba said last week that she was battling the virus and experienced a fever, cough and aches.
“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me,” Inaba wrote in her Instagram announcement at the time. “So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”
“The Talk” is slated to return from its previously scheduled break on Jan. 4, according to People.
It aired its final new episode of the year last Thursday.
Osbourne has been a panelist on “The Talk” since the CBS daytime talk show’s first season in 2010. Inaba, 52, became a full-time host in 2019.