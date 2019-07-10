CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s hosting of the All-Star Game included a tremendous showing by game MVP Shane Bieber, a slow night for the Indians’ position players and a powerful tribute to Carlos Carrasco, as the American League defeated the National League 4-3 at Progressive Field.
The AL took a 4-1 lead by the seventh, highlighted by Michael Brantley’s RBI double to left-center field in the second inning that gave the AL a 1-0 advantage and Joey Gallo’s solo home run in the seventh inning that capped their scoring for the night.
Holding a three-run advantage, Brad Hand struggled in the eighth but escaped with the lead. With the bases loaded, he struck out Charlie Blackmon to record the second out, but Pete Alonso ripped a two-run single past Gleyber Torres to make it 4-3.
Hand avoided further damage and preserved the AL’s lead by inducing Mike Moustakas into a popout in foul territory.
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
Bieber entered the fifth inning with the AL up 1-0 and soon had the All-Star crowd chanting his name. He first froze Willson Contreras and then struck out Ketel Marte swinging, bringing up Ronald Acuna Jr.
The crowd, hungry for a third strikeout, began chanting “Let’s Go, Bieber!” And Bieber delivered, striking out Acuna looking to end a perfect All-Star inning.
The Stand Up To Cancer tribute during the All-Star Game is always a powerful moment. For the Indians’ Carrasco, though, this year’s was especially meaningful.
Each year during the tribute, players, coaches, fans and all in attendance are given the opportunity to write on a card the name of a loved one who is battling or who has dealt with cancer.
And Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Carrasco — who is fighting chronic leukemia — took the field, where he was joined by Indians manager Terry Francona and Indians All-Stars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Brad Hand and Bieber.
All those who joined Carrasco had cards that read, “Cookie.” Carrasco’s read, “I STAND.”
Carrasco received perhaps the loudest ovation of the entire night from the home crowd.