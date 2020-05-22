It didn’t take Shaka Toney long to make a positive first impression on his new position coach. So, imagine what some of Toney’s Penn State teammates who have known him for 3-4 years think about him.
“He’s well-respected among our teammates,” Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said, “so Shaka is the leader of the whole team.”
A fifth-year senior defensive end who’s projected as a mid-round 2021 NFL draft pick, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound Toney is coming off a season in which he had 6 ½ sacks and 41 total tackles. That led to speculation he would declare for the 2020 draft.
Instead, he came back to University Park. And when John Scott Jr. met his position group after being hired as Penn State’s new defensive line coach in February, Toney stood out.
“The first time I met Shaka Toney, I was impressed with how good a teammate and how connected he is with the guys,” Scott said last month. “When you walk in that room, all the guys look up to Shaka. The way he plays and cares deeply about his teammates, his teammates look up to him.
“He has some strong leadership qualities. His ceiling can be pretty high.”
Castro-Fields called Toney “the overall leader in the room.”
“He brings his Philly swag to it.”
A comparatively rare (relative to population) Division I football recruit out of the city of Philadelphia, Toney has always seemingly had the body type and skillset to develop into an NFL-caliber pass rusher. He has spent much of his career, though, playing a complementary role behind the likes of NFL draft picks with similar profiles: Shareef Miller and Yetur Gross-Matos.
Fellow fifth-year senior end Shane Simmons said Wednesday on a video call with reporters that Toney had bulked up to 250 pounds during the coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders of the past two months.
“That (weight) is really good for him,” Simmons said, “but he’s still fast, quick — and he’s really smart too.”
With fifth-year senior tackle Robert Windsor joining Gross-Matos as draft picks last month and the d-line group having undergone a coaching change following the departure of popular coach Sean Spencer, Toney’s role is the face of the unit.
“Really big,” is how Simmons described Toney’s impact on the defense.
“He’s very vocal. He doesn’t put up with anything. He holds everyone accountable for what they do, and I think he’s a really good asset for the Penn State football team.”