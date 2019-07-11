Service Above Self award

Bill and Mary Jane Sherman were the recipients of the 2018 Service Above Self award presented Sunday evening by the Curwensville Rotary Club. They were presented with a plaque by CRC selection committee Chairman Bill Williams. The couple was congratulated by members of their family, pictured on their left, and members of the CRC on their right.

Although Curwensville Days is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, an annual award presentation that integral to the festival’s opening day lineup is celebrating its 47th year.

The Service Above Self award, sponsored by the Curwensville Rotary Club, will be presented July 14 following the conclusion of the vespers service sponsored by the Curwensville Ministerium. The club has been the backer of the annual accolade that recognizes outstanding service to the Curwensville community and its residents since 1976. Awards are presented to individuals, businesses and organizations located within the Curwensville Area School District.

The award’s origins are traced back to 1971, when the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees presented an award during a three-day festival it sponsored. That event eventually evolved into Curwensville Days.

Awards were not given in 1972 or 1973. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No 842 Auxiliary presented it in 1974. An award was not handed out in 1975 but the tradition was revived in 1976 by Curwensville Rotary Club who has been the Service Above Self award’s patron from that time on.

Since 1976, 41 individuals, nine groups and two businesses have been honored with the Service Above Self award.

In 2018, the award was presented to Mary Jane and Bill Sherman, then owners of Southside Subs. When presenting the award, selection committee Chairman Bill Williams Jr. said, through their business, the Sherman’s have provided numerous local youth with opportunities to enter into the workforce and to learn skills required to balance their education and school extracurricular activities.

The couple, through their business, has donated time, financial support and materials to various organizations and backed activities and events throughout the Curwensville area, Williams said.

The recipients of the awards are:

2018 – Bill and Mary Jane Sherman

2017 – Arlene’s Knitting and Crocheting Angels

2016 – Peggy Sass

2015 – Curwensville Food Pantry

2014 – Pauline Bennett

2013 – Julia Girardi

2012 – Curwensville Community Center’s board of directors

2011 – Dorce and Carole Michaels

2010 – Lois Richards

2009 – The Curwensville Ministerium

2008 – Margaret Wingard

2007 – Community Care Group of Ridgeview Eldercare Rehabilitation Center

2006 – Debbie Wright

2005 – Lezzer Lumber Co.

2004 – Hildred and Carolyn Rowles

2003 – Betsy Lezzer

2002 – Curwensville Development Corporation

2001 – Curwensville Town Choir

2000 – Janet Domico

1999 – Curwensville’s Bicentennial Committee

1998 – General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club

1997 – Jackie Trifelli

1996 – Anne Tkacik

1995 – Kinley Greendoner Sr.

1994 – Steve Stricek

1993 – Lew and Sis Wetzel

1992 – Kay Peterson

1991 – Don and Gloria “Skip” Hoover

1990 – Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville

1989 – Cosmo Guglielmi

1988 – Lawrence Stiver

1987 – Irene Rishel

1986 – Jack Cochrane

1985 – Dr. John Arnold and Dr. James Murphy

1984 – Wayne Addleman

1983 – Henry Meyer

1982 – Patrick Domico

1981 – Dennis Borger

1980 – Mary Morgan

1979 – Al Brunetti

1978 – Lenore Davidson

1977 – Sara Swanson

1976 – Laura Wright

1974 – Charles McCarl

1971 – Joe Errigo, Harry Gates and Wilson Straw

