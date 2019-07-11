Although Curwensville Days is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, an annual award presentation that integral to the festival’s opening day lineup is celebrating its 47th year.
The Service Above Self award, sponsored by the Curwensville Rotary Club, will be presented July 14 following the conclusion of the vespers service sponsored by the Curwensville Ministerium. The club has been the backer of the annual accolade that recognizes outstanding service to the Curwensville community and its residents since 1976. Awards are presented to individuals, businesses and organizations located within the Curwensville Area School District.
The award’s origins are traced back to 1971, when the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees presented an award during a three-day festival it sponsored. That event eventually evolved into Curwensville Days.
Awards were not given in 1972 or 1973. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No 842 Auxiliary presented it in 1974. An award was not handed out in 1975 but the tradition was revived in 1976 by Curwensville Rotary Club who has been the Service Above Self award’s patron from that time on.
Since 1976, 41 individuals, nine groups and two businesses have been honored with the Service Above Self award.
In 2018, the award was presented to Mary Jane and Bill Sherman, then owners of Southside Subs. When presenting the award, selection committee Chairman Bill Williams Jr. said, through their business, the Sherman’s have provided numerous local youth with opportunities to enter into the workforce and to learn skills required to balance their education and school extracurricular activities.
The couple, through their business, has donated time, financial support and materials to various organizations and backed activities and events throughout the Curwensville area, Williams said.
The recipients of the awards are:
2018 – Bill and Mary Jane Sherman
2017 – Arlene’s Knitting and Crocheting Angels
2016 – Peggy Sass
2015 – Curwensville Food Pantry
2014 – Pauline Bennett
2013 – Julia Girardi
2012 – Curwensville Community Center’s board of directors
2011 – Dorce and Carole Michaels
2010 – Lois Richards
2009 – The Curwensville Ministerium
2008 – Margaret Wingard
2007 – Community Care Group of Ridgeview Eldercare Rehabilitation Center
2006 – Debbie Wright
2005 – Lezzer Lumber Co.
2004 – Hildred and Carolyn Rowles
2003 – Betsy Lezzer
2002 – Curwensville Development Corporation
2001 – Curwensville Town Choir
2000 – Janet Domico
1999 – Curwensville’s Bicentennial Committee
1998 – General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club
1997 – Jackie Trifelli
1996 – Anne Tkacik
1995 – Kinley Greendoner Sr.
1994 – Steve Stricek
1993 – Lew and Sis Wetzel
1992 – Kay Peterson
1991 – Don and Gloria “Skip” Hoover
1990 – Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville
1989 – Cosmo Guglielmi
1988 – Lawrence Stiver
1987 – Irene Rishel
1986 – Jack Cochrane
1985 – Dr. John Arnold and Dr. James Murphy
1984 – Wayne Addleman
1983 – Henry Meyer
1982 – Patrick Domico
1981 – Dennis Borger
1980 – Mary Morgan
1979 – Al Brunetti
1978 – Lenore Davidson
1977 – Sara Swanson
1976 – Laura Wright
1974 – Charles McCarl
1971 – Joe Errigo, Harry Gates and Wilson Straw