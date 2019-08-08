Seniors for Safe Driving will hold Mature Driver Improvement Courses are being offered in two local locations:
- Parkside Community Center, DuBois on Aug. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These classes help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provides insight about driving on today’s roads. The program is PennDOT approved and is designed for drivers 55 and older. Participants can also receive a minimum 5 percent discount on their Auto Insurance for three years (as mandated by PA State Law). These courses are for both first-time and repeating participants.
To register for a class, call 1-800-559-4880 or 724-283-8845. To register online, visit www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com.