PHILIPSBURG — A mature driver improvement course will be held on Nov. 8 at Windy Hill Village in Philispburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This state Department of Transportation approved course will help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways.
It is designed for drivers 55 and older, and will result in a minimum five percent discount on your auto insurance for three years, as mandated by PA state law. There is a standard course for first-time participants as well as a refresher course for repeating participants.
To register for a class, call 1-800-559-4880 or (724) 283-8845, or register online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com