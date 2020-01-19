CLEARFIELD — Following retirement, many senior citizens take on important volunteer roles or start a second career.
The Area Agency on Aging offers a myriad of volunteer opportunities in which seniors may participate, both inside and outside the AAA, according to Program Operation Specialist Alice Pollock of the Area Agency on Aging.
The Area Agency on Aging uses hundreds of senior volunteers who perform numerous tasks from working as receptionists, assisting with bulk mailings, and helping out with the numerous programs the agency has for senior citizens.
The AAA also places volunteers in outside organizations like the SPCA.
No matter what a person’s interests, skill set or talents, the Area Agency on Aging will likely be able to find one a volunteer job to do, Pollock said.
All one has to do is come in to the AAA and talk to the staff and fill out an application. Also, to be a volunteer at the AAA and many other organizations, one must pass a background check.
And volunteering doesn’t just help the community, it helps the volunteer, Pollock said.
She said studies have shown that senior citizens who volunteer lead happier, healthier lives. She said for many seniors, loneliness is a big issue and volunteering helps combat for both the volunteer and the customer.
Research from the Corporation for National and Community Service found that more than 20 million older adults contributed in excess of three billion hours of community service time each year from 2011 to 2013. In a 2014 survey the AARP’s Experience Corps found that 97 percent of its volunteers indicated that their volunteer work with the organization gave them a sense of purpose.
The following tips might help older adults as they look for an opportunity that best utilizes their skills and experience.
• Know your schedule. Older adults who are still working but want to volunteer may have a firm grasp on their schedules, but even retirees should not overestimate how much time they have to volunteer. Before beginning to look for an opportunity, write down your commitments and daily schedule, and using this list to determine how much free time you have to volunteer.
Some opportunities require greater time commitments than others, so make sure you know just how much time you can devote to an opportunity before signing up. Give due consideration to your experience. Older adults who have retired or are on the cusp of retirement have a lifetime of experience they can use to help others. Imparting wisdom learned in your professional life can provide a sense of purpose and even make you feel as though you are still actively involved in the industry where you built your professional reputation. But life experience can also prove invaluable in volunteering opportunities. Mentoring programs give volunteers the chance to help young people, and such opportunities can involve more than just offering professional advice.
• Don’t downplay the significance of certain opportunities. Volunteering opportunities come in many variations, and each is significant in its own right. Coaching a grandchild’s soccer team can have as significant an impact on the people you help as other volunteering opportunities. Volunteers offer their time because they have a passion to help others, and that help can be given in a myriad of ways.
• Leave time for the rest of your life. Volunteering is a selfless act, and volunteers are the backbone of many successful charitable organizations. But older men and women should leave time for the rest of their lives as well. Retirement should be fulfilling but also include time for recreation, so don’t downplay how important hobbies are to you in an attempt to find more time to volunteer. No retiree wants to grow resentful of his or her volunteer work because it leaves little time for other pursuits, so do your best to balance your charitable endeavors with the other things in life that matter to you. Finding the right volunteer opportunity can make the difference for seniors who want to give back to their communities.