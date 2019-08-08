HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were joined by legislators, representatives of CeaseFire PA, Moms Demand Action, religious leaders, and members of the public Wednesday to remember the lives lost to gun violence in Pennsylvania and around the nation, and to reiterate their urgent call to federal and state lawmakers for action on legislation for universal background checks and Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
“Today is solemn one as across America, families are burying their loved ones,” Gov. Wolf said. “For those families, parents, children, siblings or spouses will not come home. And there is no undoing what has been done. We must tackle the use of gun violence. We must take guns out of the hands of people who will use them to kill.”
“We must prevent people who want to kill from buying guns that are manufactured to allow them to kill at a more rapid pace. We must do everything we can to ensure people are not planning to kill before we sell them guns and we must restrict access to the weapons that are primarily used, time after time, for mass murder.”
Gov. Wolf has consistently urged lawmakers in Pennsylvania and D.C. to pass Extreme Risk Protection Order legislation, and the state’s General Assembly to mandate universal background checks through the Pennsylvania State Police on all firearm purchases.
He also called on our partners in the United States Senate to pass House Resolution 8 and close background check loopholes at the federal level.
“These are three concrete, verifiable actions that legislators can take today to reduce the number of graves being dug for gun violence victims,” Gov. Wolf said.
“Far too often we come together to mourn the victims of gun violence and mass shootings in our communities, but enough is enough,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA).
“We don’t have to live like this. Gun violence is a uniquely American problem and the first step to reducing gun violence is to pass universal background checks, limit the size of magazines and ban military-style assault weapons, among other measures.
“We must also confront white nationalist ideology and rhetoric that has inspired some of the domestic terrorist attacks that have happened in Pennsylvania and throughout the country. It’s time we hold accountable politicians who refuse to take action to reduce gun violence.”
“Thank you, Governor Wolf, for urging action at the state and federal level to address this uniquely American problem of gun violence,” said Shira Goodman, Executive Director of CeaseFirePA. “There are many policy solutions that would make Pennsylvania safer, and we are pleased that this bipartisan effort to bring Extreme Risk Protection Orders to PA is being highlighted. We need Pennsylvania lawmakers to come together again to take strong, decisive action that will save lives. Pennsylvania voters are watching closely, and they are expecting swift action by the legislature.”
“Gun violence is a multi-layered issue; whether the swift, disorienting blow of a mass shooting or the simmering, persistent public health crisis affecting cities all across this country,” said Julia Mallory, gun violence survivor. “Communities that wake up and never anticipate this magnitude of tragedy are not immune from tragedy. Now is the time for us to wake up and act. It will never be convenient or easy –as we know progress rarely is.”
“The measures we talked about today are not the only ones I would support, but they represent a start,”Gov. Wolf said. “I will continue to work with the General Assembly to advance legislation to reduce community gun violence, including combating lost and stolen guns and straw purchases.”
“No one should have to live this way. We must do better; we can do better. It’s time to take back our communities. It’s time to take back our commonwealth. It’s time to take back our values.”