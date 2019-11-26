Suggested Scripture(s): Isaiah 58:6-14 and Matthew 25:31-46
Many of us actually heard or have read the words spoken by John F. Kennedy when he was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States: Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country. These words need to be heard again.
JFK’s words can also be applied to our lives as Christians. Numerous articles and studies abound these days about how many American Christians “church shop” until a spiritual home is found that will meet “my needs.” There is frequently little thought about what “I” can and need to do for the church and God’s Kingdom.
We can even use God this way. Sometimes even the strongest of Christians try to treat and use God as some kind of heavenly vending machine, seeking in prayer “blessings” that are mostly personal, and or asking God for favors even if they might be an inconvenience or hardship for someone else. Or, we ask for blessings but feel entitled to not be a blessing to others in return.
The prophet Isaiah, though, had a different understanding about seeking God’s blessings. Isaiah, I am sure, would have appreciated JFK’s words and would have applied them not just to our role as citizens in our nation, but as God’s people and citizens of his Kingdom in Christ as well.
For if we truly want God’s blessings to be a reality in our daily lives, the prophet says we must be a Sabbath people and worship with one another regularly, without excuse making as to why we think we don’t have to. But regular worship, Bible study, and prayer, according to Isaiah, are only one wing on this spiritual airplane. Those who would seek God’s blessings will also want to help Christ do his work by breaking yokes of oppression in the lives of others, sharing bread with the hungry, giving shelter to the homeless, and clothing to those who are without.
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and begins the Christmas shopping season in earnest. In the hurried pace of this season in the coming weeks, let us not forget that thankful people are also worshipping and giving people, regardless of the holiday, season, or time of year. Keeping the Sabbath and helping those in need will enable God’s blessings to be a reality in our lives as we worship God and seek to be Christ’s blessings and instruments for others.