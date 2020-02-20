The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team finished its season Thursday with a 45-42 loss to Seeds of Faith.
The Crusaders were outscored 12-0 in the first quarter, but came back to cut the deficit to 20-14 by the half. Seeds of Faith led 36-25 after three and held on for the victory.
Aaron McCloskey poured in 33 points, while adding four rebounds and four steals to lead the Crusaders. Richard Passmore added four points, eight boards, four assists and four steals.
Clearfield Alliance ended its season with a record of 2-21.
Seeds of Faith—45
King 0 0-0 0, Echevarra 0 0-0 0, Lee 2 0-0 4, Parks 6 2-4 14, Shepler 1 0-0 2, Parks 7 0-0 14, A. Tsai 0 0-0 0, E. Tsai 5 1-2 11. Totals: 21 3-6 45.
Clearfield Alliance—42
McCloskey 11 8-12 33, Passmore 0 4-9 4, Crawford 1 0-0 2, B. Michael 0 1-4 1, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 1 0-0 2, Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-25 42.
Three-pointers: McCloskey 3.
Score by Quarters
Seeds of Faith 12 8 16 9—45
CACS 0 14 11 17—42