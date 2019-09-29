(TNS) — What is the secret of the Mediterranean diet, considered by nutrition experts to be one of the healthiest in the world? I’m still wondering about that after our recent trip to Italy.
On our arrival, our Italian-born guide Valeria, clued us in on some secrets of the area. If you want coffee, for example, she advised us to order “Americano coffee. Otherwise you will get espresso; and do not-a order cappuccino after 11 a.m. If you do, the Italians will look at you funny. Wine, yes. But not cappuccino.”
Ah, wine … yes. As we drove through the rolling green hills of vineyards in northern Italy, Valeria pointed out that every hill has a different name. “This is very important-a,” she said, since the three ingredients needed to produce good wine are soil, climate, and location.
A recent analysis of 16 individual studies that involved more than a million people worldwide confirmed, once again, that our lifestyle — the choices we make every day — largely determines our risk for life threatening diseases like Type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease.
These researchers evaluated the effect of lifestyle choices such as exercise and sleep habits, alcohol intake and smoking on long term health.
People who practiced the healthiest lifestyles reduced their risk for type 2 diabetes by 75%. And those with diabetes who had the healthiest lifestyles had a lower risk for heart disease and cancer than those with less healthful lifestyles.