LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Well, kind of.
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down nearly every sporting event in the United States — and postponing the “real” Kentucky Derby to Sept. 5 — a “virtual” edition of horse racing’s biggest event will happen this weekend.
Churchill Downs released morning-line odds Wednesday for the computer-simulated race, which will pit the sport’s 13 Triple Crown winners against one another to decide the ultimate champion.
The racetrack has teamed up with Inspired Entertainment, which has created the virtual Derby using data algorithms — including historical handicapping information about each horse — to help to determine the probability of their potential finishing positions.
NBC’s coverage — scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday — will feature the virtual race at about 5:45 p.m., and fan favorite Secretariat has been installed as the 7-2 favorite by Derby oddsmaker Mike Battaglia.
Secretariat, of course, won the 1973 Kentucky Derby and went on to become the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. He still holds the Derby record — a winning time of 1:59.40 — as well as the record times in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
“I’ve got to give Secretariat the edge,” said Battaglia, who has made the morning line at Churchill Downs since 1974. “This was a really fun morning line to make and I’m looking forward to the race.”
Big Red is a worthy favorite, but he’ll have some stiff competition.
Next in the morning-line odds are Citation at 4-1 and 1970s champions Affirmed and Seattle Slew as co-third choices at 5-1, with plenty of worthy contenders further down the list.
The two most recent Triple Crown winners, American Pharoah and Justify, are 6-1 and 15-1 on the morning line, respectively.
There is no official wagering available on Saturday’s race, but fans can visit KentuckyDerby.com starting Thursday to choose their favorite horse to win and join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.
All fans who select the winning horse will be entered in a contest to win “the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP experience,” according to the track.
Chrurchill Downs has also pledged to match up to $1 million in donations with that money going to the Team Kentucky Fund Direct Relief.
A small percentage of those funds will be set aside for Relief for Equine Industry Needs, a program managed by Churchill Downs Foundation that benefits workers on the backside whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to help ensure essential care for horses throughout the pandemic.
The entire field, in post-position order, with jockeys and odds: Affirmed (Steve Cauthen), 5-1; Assault (Warren Mehrtens), 20-1; Secretariat (Ron Turcotte), 7-2; Sir Barton (Johnny Loftus), 20-1; Seattle Slew (Jean Cruguet), 5-1; American Pharoah (Victor Espinoza), 6-1; Gallant Fox (Earle Sande), 20-1; Citation (Eddie Arcaro), 4-1; War Admiral (Charles Kurtsinger), 8-1; Whirlaway (Eddie Arcaro), 6-1; Count Fleet (Johnny Longden), 6-1; Justify (Mike Smith), 15-1; Omaha (Willie Saunders), 20-1.