HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf’s office issued a new guidance for high school athletics on Wednesday, paving the way for some spectators to attend outdoor games.
The updated guidance states that all sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law.
All individuals present at the facility at which such activities are held count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines.
This means that at larger schools, especially for football, the wiggle room for spectators after including the football teams, coaches, officials, game staff, cheerleaders and band, will be non-existent in most cases.
The outdoor limit also includes cross country meets, soccer, tennis and golf matches, which will involve fewer student athletes, leaving the room open for a limited number of spectators.
While the new guidance gives hope to parents who wish to see their kids compete in fall outdoor sports, it doesn’t not give any wiggle room for indoor sports, such as volleyball.
That limit is still set at 25 people per gym. With two teams of six, two subs, officials, line judges and school staff, the limit would be reached, leaving teams to sit the rest of their substitutes and junior varsity teams in different parts of the building.
The news will be welcome at some smaller schools that host football, because there may be wiggle room depending on the size of the band and cheerleaders.
Otherwise most schools will still struggle to fit any spectators in for football games.
“The sports guidance was updated to clarify that spectators may attend events as set forth in the governor and secretary of health’s orders on indoor and outdoor gatherings,” Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said.
Most of Progressland’s area schools have been scrambling to come up with an alternative for parents who want to see their child compete. Several schools have installed camera equipment and plan to at least stream high school football games through the NHSFA.
Other schools are working with their technology departments to stream the rest of the sports online.
On Wednesday afternoon, the West Branch School District released a statement via Facebook that said, “Please be advised that school districts were made aware around 2 p.m. of the revised guidance pertaining to spectators at athletic events.
“Due to the short notice, the District is maintaining our current “no spectator” guideline until we can take this evening to review the new guidance and adjust our procedures accordingly. While this may be good news for some of our athletic teams, it presents little to no relief for other teams. We will provide an update to all by tomorrow.
“Thank you for your patience as we work through this new change.”