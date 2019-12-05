Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Dec. 9.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole grain dinner roll.
TUESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, french fries.
THURSDAY –Oven baked chicken, rice pilaf, dinner roll.
FRIDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Ham and cheese omelet, banana bread, hash browns.
TUESDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, baby cut carrots.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby cut carrots, pears.
THURSDAY – Fish sticks, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a roll, baked beans, pears.
TUESDAY –Walking taco, broccoli, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on a roll, peas, peaches.
FRIDAY –Mozzarella, carrots, strawberries.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken filet, fajita chicken wrap, baked fries, mixed veggies, strawberries.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, chicken bacon ranch pizza, carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish, pears.
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich or stromboli, corn, peaches.
FRIDAY –General Tso’s chicken with rice or chicken patty on a roll, green beans, sorbet, pineapple.
Glendale
School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, sweet peas, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY – Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, cheesy broccoli, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, sweet peas, juicy sliced peaches.
TUESDAY – Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Homemade meatloaf, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, tropical pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY – Corn dog nuggets, cheesy broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area
School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Chicken bacon ranch sandwich, lettuce, tomato, french fries, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Tuna noodle casserole, dinner roll, peas, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog with roll, baked beans, corn chips, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, orange.
FRIDAY –Chicken or cheese quesadilla, carrots and celery with dip, apple.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Munchable build your own pizza with flat bread.
MONDAY –Pulled pork BBQ on bun, steamed green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy shoestring fries, baked beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Homestyle turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, diced pears, apple crisp.
FRIDAY –Corn dog nuggets, blended mixed veggies, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed mixed vegetables, baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Buffalo chicken panini, steamed green beans, juicy sliced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Sweet and spicy BBQ chicken bowl, diced pears.
FRIDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Ham and cheese craveable on a bun.
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll, seasoned noodles, steamed corn.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, garden salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Chicken fajita wrap, mexican rice, rancho carrots.
FRIDAY –Corn dog mac and cheese, creamy cucumber salad, stewed tomatoes, kiwi.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Corn dog tortilla chips or chicken fajita wrap, curly fries, celery sticks.
TUESDAY –Chicken lo mein noodles or hamburger on a bun, crinkle french fries, stir fry vegetables.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken alfredo over penne, garlic bread stick, garden salad, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese on a bun or walking taco tortilla chips, oven fries, baked beans.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken with a dinner roll or Italian dunker with marinara sauce, seasoned noodles, cheesy carrots, kiwi.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Delicious hot dog.
MONDAY –Chicken sliders, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Pierogies with fresh sliced bread, carrot coins, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken corn dog, crispy seasoned potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Turkey and gravy, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, golden corn, applesauce, holiday red Jell-O.
FRIDAY –Meatball alfredo grinder or meatball sub with cheese, McCain crispy tater tots, refreshing fruit cocktail.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak wedge, succulent sweet potato fries, refreshing fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Baked rigatoni with breadstick, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza stick, marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Baked ham or spice rubbed turkey roast, stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, diced pears, Christmas cake.
FRIDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.