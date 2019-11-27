Area schools have announced the following menus for the week of Dec. 2. All schools are closed Monday and Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog, chili dog, or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
THURSDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza crunchers with dippin’ sauce, sweet peas.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
WEDNESDAY –Hot dog, chili dog, or BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or baked beans.
THURSDAY –Meat and cheese lasagna, garlic bread stick, garden salad.
FRIDAY –Pizza crunchers with dippin’ sauce, sweet peas.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog, baked beans, green beans, peaches.
THURSDAY – General Tso chicken, brown rice, oriental veggie blend, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
WEDNESDAY –Mozzarella filled sticks, mixed veggies, peaches.
THURSDAY –Hamburger on roll, baked beans, strawberries.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, cheesy broccoli, Scooby Doo crackers, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
WEDNESDAY –Sriracha chicken on rice, cheese and bacon pierogies, carrots, sorbet, pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken alfredo, pulled pork on a roll, corn, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, BBQ rib on roll, stewed tomatoes, sorbet, peaches.
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
WEDNESDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Soft beef and cheese tacos, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High School
WEDNESDAY – BBQ rib sandwich, seasoned green beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Soft beef and cheese tacos, golden corn, homestyle refried beans, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, sliced bread, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Harmony Area School District
No menu submitted.
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
This week’s alternate –Nacho Munchable
WEDNESDAY –Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, homemade garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, blended mixed veggies, applesauce, tasty bites, puppy chow snack.
Junior-Senior High school:
WEDNESDAY –Crispy chicken strips with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Pepperoni roll, steamed mixed vegetables, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Mighty meatball hoagie, steamed carrot coins, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread stick, romaine salad, green beans.
THURSDAY –Bologna and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, tater tots, baby carrots.
FRIDAY –Nachos grande tortilla chips, celery sticks with ranch, lettuce and tomato
Middle and high school:
WEDNESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, romaine salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese quesadilla or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans, kiwi.
FRIDAY –Ham and swiss sandwich or loaded pierogis with dinner roll, celery sticks with ranch, curly fries.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option –Breaded chicken patty.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, emoji potatoes, vegetarian baked beans, citrusy mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed green beans, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick.
Middle/High school:
WEDNESDAY –Bite sized popcorn chicken tossed in your choice of BBQ or buffalo sauce, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, McCain crispy tater tots loaded with your choice of cheese, bacon bits, and sour cream, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Chicken meatball alfredo grinder, crispy seasoned potato wedges, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY –Pepperoni roll, steamed broccoli, refreshing fruit cocktail.