Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Sept. 9.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick
THURSDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot
FRIDAY –Cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY –Wonderbites, buttered noodles, whole grain roll
TUESDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, home fries
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick
THURSDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot
FRIDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, curly fries or baked beans
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a roll, baked beans
TUESDAY –Walking tacos, broccoli, goldfish
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, vegetable mix, Keebler-Elf Grahams
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on a roll, peas, sorbet
FRIDAY –Cheese filled mozzarella sticks, carrots, giant goldfish crackers
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY –Breaded chicken filet, fajita chicken wraps, baked fries, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, chicken bacon ranch pizza, corn, applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, pizzaburger, tomato soup, goldfish, pears
THURSDAY –Stromboli with sauce, chicken patty on a roll, green beans, sorbet, pineapple
FRIDAY –General Tso chicken on rice, cheese pizza quesadilla, broccoli, peaches
Glendale School District
Alternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, steamed carrots, juicy sliced peaches
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, steamed broccoli, diced pears
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges
THURSDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, applesauce
FRIDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crisp tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges
Junior-Senior High School:
MONDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, steamed carrots, juicy sliced peaches
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken with dinner roll, steamed broccoli, diced pears
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges
THURSDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, applesauce
FRIDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crisp tater tots, citrusy mandarin oranges
Harmony Area School District
Salad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Bacon cheeseburger, oven fries, pineapple
TUESDAY –Fish Sandwich, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with roll, curly fries, pepper strips, banana
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, veggies and dip, apple
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary:
MONDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, dinner roll, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
TUESDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, seasoned potato wedges, chilled applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, confetti bean salad
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, breakfast potato, citrusy mandarin oranges
FRIDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, chilled applesauce
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, dinner roll, garden salad, juicy sliced peaches
TUESDAY –Cheesesteak hoagie, seasoned potato wedges, chilled applesauce
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, confetti bean salad
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage patty, breakfast potato, citrusy mandarin oranges
FRIDAY –Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, chilled applesauce
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with a dinner roll or pizza craveable on flat bread, seasoned noodles, tasty green beans
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon and cheese wrap or pizza craveable on flat bread, tater tots, baby carrots
WEDNESDAY –Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread stick, or pizza craveable on flat bread, eggplant sticks, steamed broccoli
THURSDAY –BBQ pulled pork on a roll or pizza craveable on flat bread, oven fries, baked beans
FRIDAY –Nachos grande tortilla chips or pizza craveable on flat bread, celery sticks with ranch, lettuce and tomato
Middle and high school:
MONDAY –Chicken tenders with a dinner roll or Philly steak salad with a dinner roll, seasoned nachos, tasty green beans
TUESDAY –Turkey bacon and cheese wrap or fish taco with pineapple salsa and tortilla chips, tater tots, baby carrots
WEDNESDAY –Eggplant sticks and toasted cheese sandwich, romaine salad, tomato soup
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese quesadilla or BBQ pulled pork on a roll, oven fries, baked beans
FRIDAY –Ham and Swiss sandwich or loaded pierogis with a dinner roll, celery sticks with ranch, curly fries
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with
each meal.
Elementary school:
MONDAY –Meatball hoagie or lunch munchable (soft pretzel bites, yogurt and celery), steamed broccoli, diced pears
TUESDAY –Grilled hot dog or Italian stromboli, creamy cucumber salad, diced peaches
WEDNESDAY –Classic corn dog or breaded pork patty with buttered noodles, baked beans, refreshing fruit cocktail
THURSDAY –Freshly baked Italian dunkers or buffalo chicken pizza, garden salad, chilled applesauce
FRIDAY –French toast sticks and sausage or Philly cheesesteak sub, crisp tater tots, baked beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
Middle/High school:
MONDAY –Buffalo chicken mac and cheese with sliced bread, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits
TUESDAY –Walking tacos with beef and cheese, black bean and corn salad, refreshing fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY –Chicken fajita wrap or fiesta pork carnita burrito, crispy oven baked fries, golden corn, chilled applesauce, fresh red and green peppers
THURSDAY –Juicy cheeseburger on a bun or delicious hot dog or pretzel dog, crispy oven baked fries, citrusy mandarin oranges
FRIDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, steamed broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits