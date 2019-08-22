Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Aug. 26:

Clearfield Area

School District

Available at both schools each day: Assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, milk

MONDAY –No School

TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy with dinner roll

WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans

THURSDAY -Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli (elementary)

General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli (high school)

FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots

The Clearfield Area School District is pleased to announce that all students in grades K-12 will be entitled to one free complete breakfast and one free complete lunch every school day again this year.

The food service program is operating under the CEP provision which provides the free meals to all students, regardless of household income.

Additional items may be purchased at a la carte prices and students will either need to have money in their accounts or cash on hand to pay at the time of the purchase of a la carte items.

If you have any questions, please call Bev Nicklas at 765-5511 ext. 2700.

Curwensville Area School District

No Menus Received

Glendale Area

School District

Elementary School

Daily fruit options: Apple, fresh cut citrus orange, banana, tropical pineapple tidbits, diced pears, chilled applesauce, citrusy mandarin oranges, cool mixed fruit cup

Daily milk options: 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, skim milk, strawberry fat free milk

Daily alternates: Ham and cheese sandwich, Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

MONDAY –Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

TUESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, citrusy mandarin oranges

THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, dinner roll, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits

FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, applesauce

High School

Daily vegetable options: Fresh broccoli florets, crisp baby carrots, garden salad

Daily fruit options: Apple, fresh cut citrus orange, banana, tropical pineapple tidbits, diced pears, chilled applesauce, citrusy mandarin oranges, cool mixed fruit cup

Daily milk options: 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, skim milk, strawberry fat free milk

Daily alternates: Pepperoni pizza, buffalo chicken pizza (Wednesday), ham and cheese sandwich, grilled chicken salad with dinner roll

MONDAY –Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits

TUESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit

WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, citrusy mandarin oranges

THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, dinner roll, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits

FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, applesauce

Harmony Area

School District

Salads, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as Entree. Menu subject to change due to availability.

MONDAY –Nachos and cheese, meat sauce, tater tots, tossed salad, pears, milk

TUESDAY –Hamburger with roll, oven fries, mandarin oranges, milk

  • Condiments: Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

WEDNESDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork with pretzel or plain roll, cole slaw, applesauce, milk

THURSDAY –Chicken gravy and biscuit or hot dog with roll, peas, banana, milk

FRIDAY –Quesadillas, tossed salad, orange, milk

Moshannon Valley School District

Elementary School

Daily fruit options: Red delicious apple, fresh petite banana, fresh citrus orange

Daily milk options: Fat free milk, 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, strawberry fat free milk, vanilla fat free milk

MONDAY –No school

TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese panini with sauce, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce

THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, juicy sliced peaches

FRIDAY –Pulled pork sliders, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, creamy cole slaw, diced pears

High School

Daily vegetable options: Fresh broccoli florets, crisp baby carrots, fresh cucumber slices, crispy celery sticks

Daily fruit options: Citrusy mandarin oranges, tropical pineapple tidbits, juicy sliced peaches, diced pears, cool mixed fruit cup, red delicious apple, fresh petite banana, fresh citrus orange

Daily milk options: Fat free milk, 1 percent lowfat milk, lowfat chocolate milk, lowfat strawberry milk, lowfat vanilla milk

MONDAY –No school

TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese panini with sauce, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce

THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, juicy sliced peaches

FRIDAY –Pulled pork sliders, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, creamy cole slaw, diced pears

Philipsburg-Osceola School District

Elementary School

Each menu includes a choice of milk and fruit

MONDAY –No School

TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or turkey and cheese caravable on a bun, oven fries, steamed broccoli

WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheddar walking taco or turkey and cheese caravable on a bun, Spanish rice, tomato soup

THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun or turkey and cheese carvable on a bun, tater tots, baked beans

FRIDAY –Stuffed crust cheese pizza or turkey and cheese carvable on a bun, steamed carrots, curley fries

Middle/Senior High School

Each menu includes a choice of milk and fruit

MONDAY –No school

TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun or cheese burger on a bun, tater tots, baked beans

WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with gravy with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn

THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a bun or buffalo chicken on flat bread, oven fries, steamed carrots

FRIDAY –Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, spinach salad

West Branch Area School District

No Menus Received

