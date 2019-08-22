Area schools have provided the following menus for the week of Aug. 26:
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day: Assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, milk
MONDAY –No School
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy with dinner roll
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking tacos with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans
THURSDAY -Tangerine chicken over rice, steamed broccoli (elementary)
General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli (high school)
FRIDAY –Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots
The Clearfield Area School District is pleased to announce that all students in grades K-12 will be entitled to one free complete breakfast and one free complete lunch every school day again this year.
The food service program is operating under the CEP provision which provides the free meals to all students, regardless of household income.
Additional items may be purchased at a la carte prices and students will either need to have money in their accounts or cash on hand to pay at the time of the purchase of a la carte items.
If you have any questions, please call Bev Nicklas at 765-5511 ext. 2700.
Curwensville Area School District
No Menus Received
Glendale Area
School District
Elementary School
Daily fruit options: Apple, fresh cut citrus orange, banana, tropical pineapple tidbits, diced pears, chilled applesauce, citrusy mandarin oranges, cool mixed fruit cup
Daily milk options: 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, skim milk, strawberry fat free milk
Daily alternates: Ham and cheese sandwich, Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
MONDAY –Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
TUESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, citrusy mandarin oranges
THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, dinner roll, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits
FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, applesauce
High School
Daily vegetable options: Fresh broccoli florets, crisp baby carrots, garden salad
Daily fruit options: Apple, fresh cut citrus orange, banana, tropical pineapple tidbits, diced pears, chilled applesauce, citrusy mandarin oranges, cool mixed fruit cup
Daily milk options: 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, skim milk, strawberry fat free milk
Daily alternates: Pepperoni pizza, buffalo chicken pizza (Wednesday), ham and cheese sandwich, grilled chicken salad with dinner roll
MONDAY –Meatball hoagie, seasoned green beans, tropical pineapple tidbits
TUESDAY –Philly cheesesteak sub, crispy shoestring fries, mixed fruit
WEDNESDAY –Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, citrusy mandarin oranges
THURSDAY – Corn dog nuggets, dinner roll, crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits
FRIDAY – Breaded pork patty, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, applesauce
Harmony Area
School District
Salads, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as Entree. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Nachos and cheese, meat sauce, tater tots, tossed salad, pears, milk
TUESDAY –Hamburger with roll, oven fries, mandarin oranges, milk
- Condiments: Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
WEDNESDAY –BBQ or plain pulled pork with pretzel or plain roll, cole slaw, applesauce, milk
THURSDAY –Chicken gravy and biscuit or hot dog with roll, peas, banana, milk
FRIDAY –Quesadillas, tossed salad, orange, milk
Moshannon Valley School District
Elementary School
Daily fruit options: Red delicious apple, fresh petite banana, fresh citrus orange
Daily milk options: Fat free milk, 1 percent low fat milk, fat free chocolate milk, strawberry fat free milk, vanilla fat free milk
MONDAY –No school
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese panini with sauce, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, juicy sliced peaches
FRIDAY –Pulled pork sliders, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, creamy cole slaw, diced pears
High School
Daily vegetable options: Fresh broccoli florets, crisp baby carrots, fresh cucumber slices, crispy celery sticks
Daily fruit options: Citrusy mandarin oranges, tropical pineapple tidbits, juicy sliced peaches, diced pears, cool mixed fruit cup, red delicious apple, fresh petite banana, fresh citrus orange
Daily milk options: Fat free milk, 1 percent lowfat milk, lowfat chocolate milk, lowfat strawberry milk, lowfat vanilla milk
MONDAY –No school
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, citrusy mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY –Ham and cheese panini with sauce, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll, crisp tater tots, juicy sliced peaches
FRIDAY –Pulled pork sliders, Jessie’s BBQ’d baked beans, creamy cole slaw, diced pears
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Elementary School
Each menu includes a choice of milk and fruit
MONDAY –No School
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets with dinner roll or turkey and cheese caravable on a bun, oven fries, steamed broccoli
WEDNESDAY –Beef and cheddar walking taco or turkey and cheese caravable on a bun, Spanish rice, tomato soup
THURSDAY –Hot dog on a bun or turkey and cheese carvable on a bun, tater tots, baked beans
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust cheese pizza or turkey and cheese carvable on a bun, steamed carrots, curley fries
Middle/Senior High School
Each menu includes a choice of milk and fruit
MONDAY –No school
TUESDAY –Hot dog on a bun or cheese burger on a bun, tater tots, baked beans
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl with gravy with a dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed corn
THURSDAY –Hot ham and cheese on a bun or buffalo chicken on flat bread, oven fries, steamed carrots
FRIDAY –Turkey and cheese melt on a croissant or chicken patty sandwich, steamed broccoli, spinach salad
West Branch Area School District
No Menus Received